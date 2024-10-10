News
Harmanpreet Kaur: The Queen is back and in top form

Harmanpreet Kaur: The Queen is back and in top form

October 10, 2024 00:45 IST


I was in the zone today: Harmanpreet after scoring her fastest T20I fifty

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed her fastest-ever T20I half-century off just 27 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian captain, unleashed a devastating performance against Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai on Wednesday.

She smashed her fastest-ever T20I half-century off just 27 balls, capping off a dominant innings on the final delivery of India's innings. Her previous fastest fifty -- off 29 balls -- also came against Sri Lanka back in 2018.

 

Harmanpreet, who has been battling inconsistency, was at her belligerent best against Sri Lanka in a Women's T20 World Cup match.

India won the game by 82 runs after posting 172 for three, the highest total of the World Cup thus far.

Harmanpreet Kaur

"It was one of those days where I was in my zone, I was thinking positively and hitting anything that was in my zone. These wickets aren't very true for batting.”

"You have to keep rotating strike and only when the ball is in the zone can you swing your bat," the India captain said post the big win.

The 98-run stand between Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma laid the platform for a big total.

"We just wanted to go with the momentum. Smriti and Shafali gave us a very good start. We discussed that, we didn't want to throw our wickets away. That's exactly what the openers did and gave us that platform.”

"Jemi and I just wanted to get 7-8 runs an over, and we just went with the flow," added Harmanpreet, who was back to batting at number three after coming in at four against Pakistan.

AGENCIES
T20 WC: India women rout SL; keep semis hopes alive

T20 WC: India women rout SL; keep semis hopes alive

2nd T20 PIX: Nitish, Rinku sizzle as India seal series

2nd T20 PIX: Nitish, Rinku sizzle as India seal series

