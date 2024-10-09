News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Women's T20 WC PIX: Smriti, Harmanpreet put on a show!

Women's T20 WC PIX: Smriti, Harmanpreet put on a show!

Source: PTI
October 09, 2024 21:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from the Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka in Dubai on Wednesday.

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: India opener Smriti Mandhana bats during the Women's T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Wednesday. Photograph: ICC/X

Smriti Mandhana was back to her sublime best before skipper Harmanpreet Kaur flexed her muscles to fire India to 172/3 against Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World Cup match in Dubai on Wednesday.

The 98-run opening stand between Shafali (43 off 40) and Smriti (50 off 38) set the tone for the innings after India opted to bat at the Dubai International Stadium.

Captain Harmanpreet (52 not out off 27) then got welcome runs in the death overs to push India past 170, the highest total of the competition thus far.

Smriti, who had struggled in the tournament up till now due to the slow nature of pitches, found it tough initially before getting into the groove. Shafali coming up with regular boundaries in the Powerplay helped Smriti settle down.

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed an unbeaten half-century to boost India's total in the last few overs. Photograph: ICC/X

While the southpaw could not put away off-spinner Inoshi Priyadharshani, she deposited left-arm spinner Sugandika Kumari down the ground for her first boundary.

A little later, Smriti stepped out to another left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera to smash India's first six of the tournament, highlighting the team's serious struggles in the power-hitting department.

Shafali on the other hand began well before slowing down. Her aggressive play in the powerplay took India to 41 for no loss.

Shafali Verma

IMAGE: Shafali Verma gave India a brisk start in the Powerplay. Photograph: ICC/X

Both openers were dismissed off successive balls in the 13th over, bringing Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet into the middle.

Harmanpreet, whose consistency has been questioned time and time again, showed that she remains India's most belligerent batter. She looked in business ever since she slog swept Kumari for six in the cow corner region in the 15th over.

 

Her whirlwind knock comprised eight boundaries including two straight hits off Udeshika Prabhodani in the final over.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Exclusive! The IPL Chairman Reveals All
Exclusive! The IPL Chairman Reveals All
Bihar's Ranji Trophy team picked amid legal tussle
Bihar's Ranji Trophy team picked amid legal tussle
Preity Zinta Finally Wins A T20 Cup!
Preity Zinta Finally Wins A T20 Cup!
RBI enhances UPI Lite wallet limit to Rs 5,000
RBI enhances UPI Lite wallet limit to Rs 5,000
Army commanders to meet in Sikkim on Thursday
Army commanders to meet in Sikkim on Thursday
2nd T20 PIX: Nitish, Rinku power India to huge total
2nd T20 PIX: Nitish, Rinku power India to huge total
Asian TT: India women win historic bronze; men in semis
Asian TT: India women win historic bronze; men in semis

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

ICC to move Champions Trophy out of Pakistan?

ICC to move Champions Trophy out of Pakistan?

Joe Root goes past Gavaskar, Lara!

Joe Root goes past Gavaskar, Lara!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances