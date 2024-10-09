Women's T20 WC PIX: Smriti, Harmanpreet put on a show!

Images from the Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka in Dubai on Wednesday.

IMAGE: India opener Smriti Mandhana bats during the Women's T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Wednesday. Photograph: ICC/X

Smriti Mandhana was back to her sublime best before skipper Harmanpreet Kaur flexed her muscles to fire India to 172/3 against Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World Cup match in Dubai on Wednesday.



The 98-run opening stand between Shafali (43 off 40) and Smriti (50 off 38) set the tone for the innings after India opted to bat at the Dubai International Stadium.



Captain Harmanpreet (52 not out off 27) then got welcome runs in the death overs to push India past 170, the highest total of the competition thus far.



Smriti, who had struggled in the tournament up till now due to the slow nature of pitches, found it tough initially before getting into the groove. Shafali coming up with regular boundaries in the Powerplay helped Smriti settle down.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed an unbeaten half-century to boost India's total in the last few overs. Photograph: ICC/X

While the southpaw could not put away off-spinner Inoshi Priyadharshani, she deposited left-arm spinner Sugandika Kumari down the ground for her first boundary.



A little later, Smriti stepped out to another left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera to smash India's first six of the tournament, highlighting the team's serious struggles in the power-hitting department.



Shafali on the other hand began well before slowing down. Her aggressive play in the powerplay took India to 41 for no loss.

IMAGE: Shafali Verma gave India a brisk start in the Powerplay. Photograph: ICC/X

Both openers were dismissed off successive balls in the 13th over, bringing Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet into the middle.



Harmanpreet, whose consistency has been questioned time and time again, showed that she remains India's most belligerent batter. She looked in business ever since she slog swept Kumari for six in the cow corner region in the 15th over.

Her whirlwind knock comprised eight boundaries including two straight hits off Udeshika Prabhodani in the final over.