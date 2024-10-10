News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Team over self: Rinku's humble approach to cricket

Team over self: Rinku's humble approach to cricket

October 10, 2024 00:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'The team is important, not me. The team should win the match'

Rinku Singh

IMAGE: Rinku Singh adjusted to the pitch conditions and made significant contributions to the team's victory. Photograph: BCCI

A strong all-round performance from Team India, led by Nitish Kumar Reddy, secured an emphatic 86-run victory over Bangladesh in the second T20I at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

 

Despite facing initial challenges with the ball gripping the pitch, Indian batter Rinku Singh adapted well to the conditions and played a crucial role in the team's success.

After the game in a post-match press conference, Rinku said, "When match started the ball was not coming properly to the bat and once we got the momentum we started to hit. The ball was gripping the surface but once we hit some sixes the momentum changed."

Rinku Singh

IMAGE: Rinku Singh celebrates with Nitish Kumar Reddy. Photograph: BCCI

Rinku said that the coach Gautam Gambhir, who worked closely with him as a mentor in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has given him freedom to play the way he wants to.

"When I come out to bat I look to score singles and look for bad balls to hit. The team is important, not me. The team should win the match," elaborated Rinku on his approach as a batter.

On the possibility of playing all three formats for India, Rinku, who has played both ODIs and T20Is for India, said, "I see myself in all formats and I am ready for every opportunity."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 WC: India women rout SL; keep semis hopes alive
T20 WC: India women rout SL; keep semis hopes alive
ICC to move Champions Trophy out of Pakistan?
ICC to move Champions Trophy out of Pakistan?
PIX: Root, Brook smash tons; England pile on the runs
PIX: Root, Brook smash tons; England pile on the runs
Ratan Tata Passes Away At 86
Ratan Tata Passes Away At 86
Don't want to start off with threats, court cases: Omar
Don't want to start off with threats, court cases: Omar
T20 WC: India women rout SL; keep semis hopes alive
T20 WC: India women rout SL; keep semis hopes alive
'They gave me license to play fearless cricket': Reddy
'They gave me license to play fearless cricket': Reddy

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

2nd T20 PIX: Nitish, Rinku sizzle as India seal series

2nd T20 PIX: Nitish, Rinku sizzle as India seal series

'They gave me license to play fearless cricket': Reddy

'They gave me license to play fearless cricket': Reddy

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances