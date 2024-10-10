Team over self: Rinku's humble approach to cricket

'The team is important, not me. The team should win the match'

IMAGE: Rinku Singh adjusted to the pitch conditions and made significant contributions to the team's victory. Photograph: BCCI

A strong all-round performance from Team India, led by Nitish Kumar Reddy, secured an emphatic 86-run victory over Bangladesh in the second T20I at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Despite facing initial challenges with the ball gripping the pitch, Indian batter Rinku Singh adapted well to the conditions and played a crucial role in the team's success.

After the game in a post-match press conference, Rinku said, "When match started the ball was not coming properly to the bat and once we got the momentum we started to hit. The ball was gripping the surface but once we hit some sixes the momentum changed."

IMAGE: Rinku Singh celebrates with Nitish Kumar Reddy. Photograph: BCCI

Rinku said that the coach Gautam Gambhir, who worked closely with him as a mentor in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has given him freedom to play the way he wants to.

"When I come out to bat I look to score singles and look for bad balls to hit. The team is important, not me. The team should win the match," elaborated Rinku on his approach as a batter.

On the possibility of playing all three formats for India, Rinku, who has played both ODIs and T20Is for India, said, "I see myself in all formats and I am ready for every opportunity."