News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » 'They gave me license to play fearless cricket': Reddy

'They gave me license to play fearless cricket': Reddy

Source: PTI
October 10, 2024 00:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Reddy celebrates alongside Hardik Pandya after claiming a Bangladesh wicket . Photograph: BCCI

Promising India all-rounder Nitish Reddy, who made a splash with both bat and ball in only his second T20I, on Wednesday credited the team for giving him the licence to play fearless cricket.

The 21-year-old Andhra man smashed a 34-ball 74 to help India post an imposing 221/9 in the second T20I against Bangladesh in Delhi.

Later he shone with the ball with his medium-pace bowling and claimed 2/23 as Bangladesh were restricted to 135/9.

India thus took an unassailable 2-0 lead going into the final T20I in Hyderabad on October 12.

"It feels great to represent India, feel so proud about this moment. Grateful for everything. I should give credit to captain and coach. They gave me the licence to play fearless cricket," Reddy said at the post-match interaction.

Reddy got two reprieves early on but grew in confidence after hitting a six off a free-hit thanks to a no-ball by Mahmudullah.

"I took my time initially, but after that no-ball everything went in my favour. It feels great to play for the Indian team. I want to continue in this same way. Want to keep repeat such good performances."

IMAGE: Reddy celebrates his fifty against Bangladesh. Photograph: BCCI

India got off to a jittery start and were reeling at 41/3 inside power-play and skipper Suryakumar Yadav said it helped them test their middle-order batters.

"I wanted that situation, wanted my batters (5,6,7) in that situation. Happy for both (Rinku Singh and Nitish) of them," Yadav said on the 108-run fourth wicket partnership between Rinku (53) and Nitish.

"They batted exactly the way I wanted. You got to go out there and express. The message has been loud and clear - do what you do in the nets, and franchises. Just the jersey changes, rest remaining remains the same.

"I wanted to see what different bowlers can do in different situations. Can they give me the difficult overs. Sometimes Hardik won't bowl, sometimes Washington Sundar won't bowl. I wanted to see what the other guys had in store, really happy with it. It was his (Nitish) day, I thought let him enjoy and make it large."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Joe Root goes past Gavaskar, Lara!
Joe Root goes past Gavaskar, Lara!
T20I Rankings: Arshdeep storms into top 10
T20I Rankings: Arshdeep storms into top 10
PIX: Root, Brook smash tons; England pile on the runs
PIX: Root, Brook smash tons; England pile on the runs
Team over self: Rinku's humble approach to cricket
Team over self: Rinku's humble approach to cricket
Ratan Tata Passes Away At 86
Ratan Tata Passes Away At 86
Don't want to start off with threats, court cases: Omar
Don't want to start off with threats, court cases: Omar
T20 WC: India women rout SL; keep semis hopes alive
T20 WC: India women rout SL; keep semis hopes alive

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

T20 WC PIX: India shatter T20 record with 82-run win

T20 WC PIX: India shatter T20 record with 82-run win

2nd T20 PIX: Nitish, Rinku sizzle as India seal series

2nd T20 PIX: Nitish, Rinku sizzle as India seal series

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances