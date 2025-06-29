West Indies Head Coach fined for comments during 1st Test

IMAGE: Daren Sammy was found to have violated Article 2.7 of the Code, which pertains to "public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an International Match or any Player, Player Support Personnel, Match Official or team participating in any International Match". Photograph: ICC/X

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for criticising TV umpire Adrian Holdstock during a press conference after play on Day 2 of the opening Test against Australia at Bridgetown.

Australia won the Test by 159 runs after Josh Hazlewood ran through the Windies batting and finish with a match haul of 5 for 43 on Friday.

Sammy expressed frustration that his side were on the “sharp end of the stick” for two caught behind decisions that had been referred to Holdstock which saw Australia batter Travis Head given not out, while Windies 'keeper batter Shai Hope was adjudicated out. Sammy also referenced two contrasting lbw referrals involving the host's skipper Roston Chase and Australia's Cameron Green.

The 41-year-old was found to have violated Article 2.7 of the Code, which pertains to "public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an International Match or any Player, Player Support Personnel, Match Official or team participating in any International Match."

As a result, one demerit point has also been added to Sammy's disciplinary record, his first offence in a 24-month period.

Sammy admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, after the charge was levelled by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Nitin Menon, third umpire Adrian Holdstock, and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite.

Level 1 offences carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum of a 50% match fee fine, along with one or two demerit points.

The second Test begins on Thursday, 3rd July at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's.