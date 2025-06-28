HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Hazlewood takes 5 as Australia crush West Indies in first Test

Hazlewood takes 5 as Australia crush West Indies in first Test

June 28, 2025 09:05 IST

IMAGE: Australia's players celebrate a wicket during the first Test against West Indies in Barbados. Photograph: ICC/X

Australia ruthlessly completed a 159-run victory over West Indies in the first Test in Barbados on Friday as Nathan Lyon swept up the tail after Josh Hazlewood's five-wicket masterclass broke the hosts' resistance on a pitch that deteriorated into a bowler's paradise.

Lyon claimed the final two wickets in consecutive deliveries, ending Shamar Joseph's entertaining knock at 44 from just 22 balls, as West Indies were dismissed for 141 chasing an improbable 301 to hand Australia a 1-0 series lead.

"There was enough in the wicket, up-and-down from a length," said Hazlewood, who finished with figures of 5/43.

"It's just about hitting that area time and time again and being patient. I'm just enjoying cricket, tests at the moment. Good team, atmosphere.

"I think once we saw West Indies take the second new ball today, we thought things could happen, but not that fast. There's a few cracks on a length from one end, some went low and we got a few bowled and lbws."

Hazlewood's victims included John Campbell (caught behind attempting a scoop), Brandon King (edging to gully first ball), Roston Chase (popping to short leg) and Keacy Carty (bowled by vicious seam movement), before completing his 13th Test five-wicket

haul by having Warrican caught at slip.

Pat Cummins added Shai Hope's wicket with another delivery that kept fatally low, while substitute fielder Marnus Labuschagne's direct hit ran out Alzarri Joseph to underline Australia's superiority in all departments.

Earlier, Australia had methodically constructed their match-winning position through intelligent batting across three sessions.

Beau Webster (63) and Travis Head (61) forged the match's first century partnership before Head was left sprawled face-down by a Shamar Joseph delivery that scuttled beneath his bat.

 

Alex Carey's enterprising 65, featuring a spectacular six onto the stadium roof, effectively sealed the contest despite Joseph claiming his own five-wicket haul with a tireless display of seam bowling.

The day's dramatic shifts perfectly encapsulated Test cricket's unpredictability – from morning resistance to afternoon collapse – with Australia demonstrating precisely why they remain the format's benchmark team. 

Source: REUTERS
