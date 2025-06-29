India bowler backs Gill's smart captaincy

'He saw opportunities and brought in the right kind of bowlers.'

IMAGE: Shubman Gill has set a nice atmosphere in the dressing room'. Photograph: Craig Brough/Action Images via Reuters

India's right-arm seamer Prasidh Krishna has stood behind newly appointed Test skipper Shubman Gill stating that the young middle-order batter has created a "very good atmosphere" in the dressing room.

India lost the first Test of the five-match series against England at Headingley but Krishna has given his captain a thumbs up.

"I think he did a pretty good job. All of us saw how he rotated the bowlers, made sure everybody had enough breaks, brought in people at the right kind of spells. He saw opportunities and brought in the right kind of bowlers. All of that was great and knowing him, he set a very good atmosphere around. He's been speaking to all of us, we always go in with a plan and the communication is happening there."

"The dressing room is still nice and happy and very, very motivated. Like I said, we came here knowing what this opportunity meant for all of us and even in the game, we might have looked quiet at some stages but I think we still had a plan, we wanted to do something and we went about doing it and we got two wickets in a cluster twice so that still kept the motivation going.

"And then, you know as a bowling unit when something is happening, we still ended up taking the new ball. They needed about 20 runs with the same hope of something is going to happen. So we are still there believing we made sure till the last run is scored, we are still out there and making sure they work hard for it," the 29-year-old player added.

The second Test between England and India will take place at Birmingham from July 2 onwards.