HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » RCB pacer accused of sexual exploitation

RCB pacer accused of sexual exploitation

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 29, 2025 02:27 IST

x

Yash Dayal

IMAGE: Playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Yash Dayal picked up 13 wickets in 15 matches in IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Less than a month after playing a key role in the IPL triumph of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, pacer Yash Dayal has found himself in hot water. 

He has reportedly been accused by a woman of mental, emotional, and physical exploitation under false promise of marriage.

The complainant, based in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, lodged a petition through the Chief Minister’s online portal, IGRS.

As per her complaint, she had been in a relationship with the cricketer for the past five years, during which she was emotionally, mentally, and physically exploited.

"The accused emotionally, mentally and physically exploited her with a false promise of marriage. He introduced the complainant to his family as their daughter-in-law to win her trust," the complaint said.

The woman further alleged that when she questioned Dayal upon realising that she had been betrayed, she was subjected to physical violence and mental harassment.

"During the relationship, the complainant was made emotionally and financially dependent on him. Later, she found out that the man was involved in similar relationships with other women as well," the complaint said.

 

She claimed to have reached out to the women's helpline number 181 on June 14, 2025, but said the local police sat on her complaint. It was then she approached the Chief Minister's office seeking justice.

She has submitted chats, screenshots, video calls, and photos among other pieces of evidence along with her petition.

Dayal, who took 13 wickets in 15 matches in IPL 2025, has represented Uttar Pradesh in all domestic formats. He is yet to make his India debut despite being part of the reserve squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2024.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bumrah hits the nets amid selection uncertainty
Bumrah hits the nets amid selection uncertainty
Team India pacer set for County stint
Team India pacer set for County stint
Why Mandhana is relieved after hitting maiden T20I ton
Why Mandhana is relieved after hitting maiden T20I ton
Young Pretorius dazzles on debut for South Africa
Young Pretorius dazzles on debut for South Africa
THIS Indian cricketer can excel in my field: Neeraj
THIS Indian cricketer can excel in my field: Neeraj

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 10 Best Universities In The World

webstory image 2

RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

webstory image 3

Paneer Bhurji Roll: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Apricot harvest in full swing in Kashmir8:21

Apricot harvest in full swing in Kashmir

Shefali Jariwala's final journey: Family, friends in tears3:19

Shefali Jariwala's final journey: Family, friends in tears

Shefali Jariwala's mortal remains brought to her residence in Mumbai1:38

Shefali Jariwala's mortal remains brought to her...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD