Rediff.com  » Cricket » West Indies call up spinner Sinclair for Trinidad Test

West Indies call up spinner Sinclair for Trinidad Test

July 18, 2023 11:13 IST
IMAGE: Off-spinning all-rounder Kevin Sinclair has played 13 limited-overs internationals and could make his Test debut in Trindad. Photograph: Windies Cricket/Twitter

West Indies reinforced their spin department by bringing in uncapped all-rounder Kevin Sinclair in place of Raymon Reifer for the second and final Test against India, starting in Port of Spain, on Thursday.

 

The hosts rolled out a turning track for the opening Test in Roseau, which backfired as India's spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja claimed 17 of the 20 wickets between them to set up victory inside three days.

West Indies left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican sent down 45 overs alone while off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall bowled 16 to claim one wicket apiece.

Part-time spinners Kraigg Brathwaite, Alick Athanaze and Jermaine Blackwood were among the nine bowlers West Indies used in the only time India batted at Windsor Park.

Off-spinning all-rounder Sinclair has played 13 limited-overs internationals and could make his long format debut in what would be the 100th Test between India and West Indies.

Reifer, a fast-bowling all-rounder, will travel to Trinidad as injury cover.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
2023 WC: Agarkar to meet Dravid, Rohit in West Indies
'Kohli will score a century'
PIX: Sanju Works Out For Windies
Hindenburg report: 'Malicious attempt to hurt stocks'
Is She Behind Missing Chinese Minister?
4 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Poonch
What Indians Order Most On Zomato
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

Dhoni's Bike Collection Will Amaze You!

SEE: Team India All Smiles In Trinidad

