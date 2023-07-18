Dhoni's Bike Collection Will Amaze You!

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Venkatesh Prasad and Sunil Joshi. Photograph: Venkatesh Prasad/Twitter

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is passionate about bikes.



Thala has a massive collection of bikes at his farm house in Ranchi.

Former India players Venkatesh Prasad and Sunil Joshi were blown away after they viewed Dhoni's huge collection of bikes, including some vintage bikes.



'Actually, this could be a bike showroom,' Venky says in the video.



'Somebody needs to have a hell of lot of passion to do something like this or someone has to be mad,' he adds.



Sakshi Singh Dhoni, who turned camerawoman for the trio, immediately quips: 'Mad I would say.'



She goes on to ask her husband why he wanted such a big collection of bikes. 'Mahi, why?'



'Because you took everything, so I needed to have something of my own, so this is the only thing you allowed and that also you wanted it after the badminton court. I said, "No, it will be before the badminton court",' Dhoni replies in the exasperated tone husbands the world will recognise instantly.



'One of the craziest passion I have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and a even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni, Venky tweeted.