News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Team India All Smiles In Trinidad

Team India All Smiles In Trinidad

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 18, 2023 10:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: What's making Virat Kohli smile? Photograph and Video: BCCI/Twitter
 

The Indian team arrived in Trinidad on Monday ahead of the second and final Test against the West Indies in Trinidad.

India enjoy a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series after their convincing victory by an innings and 141 runs in the series opener in Dominica.

The players looked relaxed as they waited to check into the hotel rooms, with Virat Kohli having fun with the younger lot -- Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj.

India will be looking to come up with another ruthless performance and complete a 2-0 series sweep in the second Test, starting on Thursday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli 'Chillin' With Rahane, Thakur
Kohli 'Chillin' With Rahane, Thakur
'Anarkali ka phone tha...'
'Anarkali ka phone tha...'
When RCB Dropped Chahal Without A Call
When RCB Dropped Chahal Without A Call
Like Deepika's Look In Project X?
Like Deepika's Look In Project X?
How Mirzapur Changed Rasika's Life
How Mirzapur Changed Rasika's Life
'Pani Puri Is The Best Hangout Food'
'Pani Puri Is The Best Hangout Food'
Kanjhawala accused 'agreed to drag girl' for 13 km
Kanjhawala accused 'agreed to drag girl' for 13 km

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

'Kohli will score a century'

'Kohli will score a century'

PIX: Sanju Works Out For Windies

PIX: Sanju Works Out For Windies

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances