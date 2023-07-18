Team India All Smiles In Trinidad

IMAGE: What's making Virat Kohli smile? Photograph and Video: BCCI/Twitter

The Indian team arrived in Trinidad on Monday ahead of the second and final Test against the West Indies in Trinidad.

India enjoy a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series after their convincing victory by an innings and 141 runs in the series opener in Dominica.



The players looked relaxed as they waited to check into the hotel rooms, with Virat Kohli having fun with the younger lot -- Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj.



India will be looking to come up with another ruthless performance and complete a 2-0 series sweep in the second Test, starting on Thursday.