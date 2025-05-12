HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kohli shares emotional Mother's Day tribute

Kohli shares emotional Mother's Day tribute

May 12, 2025

Champion cricketer Virat Kohli shared an emotional message on Mother's Day, expressing gratitude for the unconditional love and support he has received from the women in his life.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Kohli wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers of the world. I was born to one, accepted by one as a son and have seen one grow into a strong, nurturing, loving and protective mother to our children. We love you more and more everyday."

Kohli-MDKohli tagged his wife, Anushka Sharma, in the post, acknowledging her role in shaping his life both on and off the field.

He also shared his childhood photo with his own mother and little Anushka's picture with her mother.

 

Anushka also extended Mother's Day wishes to her own mother as well as Kohli's, posting their photographs with the same caption, "Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful mothers everywhere in the world."

Indian Premier League 2025

