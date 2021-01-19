We were outplayed by tough Indian side: Aussie captain

Last updated on: January 19, 2021 14:49 IST

IMAGE: Australian players look dejected. Photograph: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Team India showed a never-seen-before zeal to retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy with a historic three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth and final Test here, successfully chasing a 328-run target to seal the four-match series 2-1.

Australia captain Tim Paine graciously admitted that they were outplayed by the Indians.

"We were here to win the series, but we have just been outplayed by a disciplined and tough Indian side who fully deserve the series win. We have to look back over a lot of things, and we'll go through it as a group."

"We have been outplayed by a better side this series," he said.

Paine said they had a plan for India but the visiting team came prepared for the challenge.

"We wanted to set a bit over 300, and dangle a carrot for them to win the series. I thought India turned up today, wore balls on the head arm and chest, put their body in the line, so credit to them, they deserve the win."

"Wicket-keeping is a part of my job, and I have to get them right. Our bowlers did really well as well, it's just credit to the Indian side for this terrific series."

Australia pacer Pat Cummins, who took 22 wickets, was adjudged the Player-of-the-Series.

"It was good hard day of Test cricket today. Rishabh and the rest of India took the game on and deserved to win. I wanted the cracks to do a bit more. If we bowled well I think we could have picked up wickets."

"In Sydney the game was there to win on Day 5, we just didn't go for it, so yes, overall, quite happy," said the pacer.