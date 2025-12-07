HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'We didn't execute at all': Stokes slams England

'We didn't execute at all': Stokes slams England

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 07, 2025 17:44 IST

x

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: England trail 2-0 in the five-Test series after being outplayed with bat, ball and in the field during the eight-wicket loss in the day-night match in Brisbane. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

England's Ben Stokes lamented his team's failure to stand up in pressure moments after defeat by Australia in the second Test at the Gabba on Sunday but the captain refused to concede the battle for the urn is over.

England trail 2-0 in the five-Test series after being outplayed with bat, ball and in the field during the eight-wicket loss in the day-night match in Brisbane.

"We weren't able to execute with bat and ball and will be having some conversations in the dressing room," Stokes said.

"In small passages we have been able to bring the game back into some kind of control and then let it slip away."

 

"I think a lot of it to me comes down to not being able to stand up to the pressure of this format."

"It seems to be a constant that when the pressure is on, Australia keep outdoing us."

The tourists showed flashes of individual brilliance with Joe Root scoring his first Ashes century in Australia. Stokes and Will Jacks combined for a fighting 96-run stand on day four.

But England were chasing the game from day two after their bowlers were powerless to stop the hosts racking up a first innings total of 511 in reply to the tourists' 334.

Only one team in the history of Ashes cricket has ever overcome a 2-0 deficit to win a series -- Don Bradman's Australia in 1936-37.

However, Stokes said he had absolute faith in his players and staff to win the remaining Tests in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

"They say Australia is not a place for weak men and we are definitely not weak but we need to find something," he said.

"We won't shy away from the battle but we need to sort things out pretty quick if we want to bring the Ashes back to England."

The third Test starts in Adelaide on December 17.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pink-Ball Test: Aus Crush England by 8 Wkts to Take 2-0 Lead
Pink-Ball Test: Aus Crush England by 8 Wkts to Take 2-0 Lead
Smriti Mandhana Finally Breaks Silence on Her Wedding
Smriti Mandhana Finally Breaks Silence on Her Wedding
'World-class': Gambhir hails Kohli and Rohit's impact
'World-class': Gambhir hails Kohli and Rohit's impact
Root Inches Close To Sachin's Test Record
Root Inches Close To Sachin's Test Record
What's Behind Kohli's Century Celebrations?
What's Behind Kohli's Century Celebrations?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in Boss-Chic Brocade Co-ord at the SWADESH Event1:18

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in Boss-Chic Brocade Co-ord at the...

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in a black Banarasi saree0:38

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in a black Banarasi saree

Kriti Sanon Melts Hearts with Her Sweet Airport Gesture0:54

Kriti Sanon Melts Hearts with Her Sweet Airport Gesture

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO