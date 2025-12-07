Pink-Ball Test: Stokes stands alone as England collapse around him

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes in action. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

England’s innings is unravelling fast, but Ben Stokes is the one thread holding it together at the Gabba, in Brisbane on Sunday.

After a chaotic 93-ball slide from 90/1 to 128/6, on a pitch offering little and movement almost non-existent, Stokes has been the only batter who’s looked in control. The rest have fumbled under pressure, undone by two clever return catches from Michael Neser and their own loose judgement.

Stokes, though, has defended with authority and carried the calm England desperately need. If England are to drag this total to safety or beyondit’s Stokes who has to script it.

The first hour showed what he brings: patience, clarity, and no rash strokes. Australia know they’re one wicket away from breaking England completely. The question is whether Stokes can resist long enough to flip the script yet again.