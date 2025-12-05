What's Behind Kohli's Century Celebrations?

'He must be telling you that you doubted me? Now I have shown what I can do. I have got it in me.'

IMAGE: Having retired from T20Is last year and Test cricket earlier this year, Virat Kohli has been under immense scrutiny. Photograph: ANI Photo

Virat Kohli proved why he is still the best in the business, stroking back-to-back centuries in the first two games of the three match ODI series against South Africa.

On both occasions, after reaching the landmark, the batting maestro roared in ecstasy before pumping his first and punching the air in delight.

Ever since Kohli, along with his long-time team-mate Rohit Sharma, returned to the national team after playing the Champions Trophy in March, he was under the scanner not just by the media but the cricketing community. Now, with a spectacular batting performance, the 37 year old, who is aiming to play the 2027 ODI World Cup, has sent a strong message to the selectors.

There is a lot more to Kohi's animated celebrations in Ranchi and Raipur than meets the eye, believes Ravichandran Ashwin.

The batting icon must have taken all the chatter around his future as a one-format player to heart and is out there to prove a point, observes Ashwin.

After two successive ducks in Australia on his return to international cricket in November, Kohli notched up a classy unbeaten 74 in Sydney to help India register a consolation win before hitting consecutive centuries against the Proteas.

These centuries have been marked by immense control and intent against spin and pace alike, flawless running between the wickets, and euphoric celebrations.

'Why is Virat celebrating like that? What is he thinking, what has he gone through? Let's not forget that Virat left Test cricket. Both were very synchronous. He loved Test cricket, and wanted to play always, but he left because it was not only about his requirements,' Ashwin said on his YouTube Channel Ash Ki Baat.

'Whatever chatter was going on, and his lack of runs in Tests, we do not know what he wanted to do. To leave the sport is a big decision.'

Ashwin feels that communication between the batter and team management has been happening since he agreed to play the coming List A ODI tournament for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scheduled to begin on December 24.

'Now he has agreed to play Vijay Hazare, so communication is happening. In many ways, Virat must have thought, are these people doubting me? Are they doubting my ability?'

'He is a very competitive person, which has helped him perform so much over the years. He must have taken it to heart that there are doubts regarding my skill and ability, and that I will show them now.'

'Sometimes, in an attempt to desperately prove yourself, you can be out, and there is a chance that it happened with Virat as well in the past. But now, he must be telling you that you doubted me? Now I have shown what I can do. I have got it in me. He looks in good space.

'His centre of gravity is much lower than what it was over the last couple of years, which is a crucial facet in timing the ball and picking the length right,' Ashwin added.

In 12 ODIs this year, Kohli has tallied 586 runs at an average of 58.60 and a strike rate of 92.72. He has hit three centuries and fifties each, with the best score being 135.

In the ongoing series against South Africa, which is tied at 1-1, he has made 237 runs at an average of 118.50 and a strike rate of over 111.

The third and final game of the series will be played in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Kohli has a phenomenal record at the venue, having made 587 runs in seven innings at an average of 97.83 and a strike rate of above 100, with three centuries and two fifties and a best score of 157 not out.