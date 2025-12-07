HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'World-class': Gambhir hails Kohli and Rohit's impact

'World-class': Gambhir hails Kohli and Rohit's impact

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 07, 2025 12:05 IST

x

Experience of Rohit, Kohli important in dressing room, but youngsters were also incredible: Gautam Gambhir

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma helped himself to a couple of fifties to underline his fine touch. Photograph: BCCI

At this moment, the Indian think tank is doing a tough balancing act of building the team around a new set of players without completely cutting ties with the old guard.

In that context, head coach Gautam Gambhir, who oversees this process, was a delighted man to see both the parties chipping in with handy contributions.

Giving heft to the senior side, Virat Kohli emerged player of the series in the ODIs against South Africa, scoring two hundreds and a fifty -- a quick ride back to his incredible peaks of 2015 onwards.

 

Rohit Sharma helped himself to a couple of fifties to underline his fine touch.

Gambhir hoped the two stalwarts will continue to churn out such performances, which will keep the ODI outfit in good shape.

“Look, they're quality players. I've said it many times as well that they're world-class players. They are quality players in this format and their experience is really important in the dressing room,” said Gambhir at the press meet after India beat SA by nine wickets to bag the one-day series 2-1.

“They're doing what they do. They've been doing it for such a long time for Indian cricket. Hopefully, they can continue doing the same, which is always going to be important come the white ball format and the 50-over format,” he added.

The rest given to seniors Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj and the injury-enforced absence of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya gave India a chance to test the skillsets of some young tyros.

Gambhir was particularly delighted with the growth of Harshit Rana as a bowling all-rounder.

“That's one of the reasons why we are trying to probably develop someone like Harshit, who can actually bat at No. 8 and contribute with a bat.

“That's how we need to find the balance, because come South Africa in two years' time (2027 ODI WC), we would be needing three proper seamers as well. And if he can continue to develop as a bowling allrounder, it's going to give us a massive boost,” he said.

Similarly, Gambhir was also impressed by the outings of seamers Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna in the series.

“With Jaspreet Bumrah coming back and what we saw of Arshdeep, Prasidh and Harshit in this series was incredible because all these three guys do not have a lot of experience, especially in 50-over format. They've hardly played, what, less than 15 ODIs. But they've done a fabulous job,” he said. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Stay in your domain': Gambhir hits back at DC owner
'Stay in your domain': Gambhir hits back at DC owner
Rohit joins Tendulkar, Dravid, Kohli in 20K club!
Rohit joins Tendulkar, Dravid, Kohli in 20K club!
'No malice intended': SA coach clarifies grovel remark
'No malice intended': SA coach clarifies grovel remark
'Feel free in my mind': Kohli's success mantra
'Feel free in my mind': Kohli's success mantra
Pink-Ball Test: Stokes Keeps England Alive in Tense Battle
Pink-Ball Test: Stokes Keeps England Alive in Tense Battle

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in a black Banarasi saree0:38

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in a black Banarasi saree

Kriti Sanon Melts Hearts with Her Sweet Airport Gesture0:54

Kriti Sanon Melts Hearts with Her Sweet Airport Gesture

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in Boss-Chic Brocade Co-ord at the SWADESH Event1:18

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in Boss-Chic Brocade Co-ord at the...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO