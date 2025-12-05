Root Inches Close To Sachin's Test Record

Joe Root looks on course not only to break Sachin Tendulkar's century record in Tests but could also overtake his record run-scoring tally.

IMAGE: Joe Root kisses his helmet after completing his century during Day 1 of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane on Thursday, December 4, 2025. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Joe Root finally ended over a decade of frustration with his maiden century on Australian soil.



Root made his first bow in Australia as a 22 year old in the Ashes series opener in Brisbane in November 2013. That was the 12th Test of his young career but Root surely left an impression with his gutsy batting in an otherwise forgettable batting display by England.



Alastair Cook-led England were bundled out for 136 and 179 in the two innings with Root scoring two in the first innings, but he battled hard for a fighting 26 in the second as he saw his team collapse from 130/3 to 179 all out.



He missed out on a deserved century in the next match at Adelaide falling for 87 but failed in the next four innings.



He failed to get the elusive century in the next two Ashes series in Australia in 2017-2018 and 2021-2022 with 89 his best in Brisbane in December 2021.



It was but natural that amid all the buzz about Bazball, the focus was firmly on whether the 34 year old could finally end his long wait for a century Down Under.



He had scored 10 fifties from his 16 previous Ashes Tests in Australia but was unable to convert any of them into hundreds.

The Australian media needed no second invitation as they piled on the pressure on Root, making fun of his century-less record in the country.



But Root, one of the all-time great batters in Test cricket, came up with the perfect riposte to his critics with a superb century at The Gabba.

The landmark moment for Root came on Day 1 of the second Test in Brisbane -- a ground where he had started his Ashes sojourn on Australian soil. He clipped pacer Scott Boland fine off his pads for a four to complete a memorable century from 181 balls -- his 40th in Test cricket.



This was Root's third hundred in his last five Tests, including back to back tons against India earlier this year.



He becomes only the fourth player in the history of Test cricket to reach the 40 centuries mark in Test cricket after Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45) and Ricky Ponting (40).



Top 10: Most Centuries In Test Cricket

BATTER TESTS RUNS HIGHEST SCORE AVERAGE 100s 50s Sachin Tendulkar 200 15,921 248 not out 53.78 51 68 Jacques Kallis 166 13,289 224 55.37 45 58 Ricky Ponting 168 13,378 257 51.85 41 62 Joe Root 160 13,689 262 51.46 40 66 Kumar Sangakkara 134 12,400 319 57.40 38 52 Steve Smith 121 10,496 239 55.82 36 43 Rahul Dravid 164 13,288 270 52.31 36 63 Younis Khan 118 10,099 313 52.05 34 33 Sunil Gavaskar 125 10,122 236 not out 51.12 34 45 Brian Lara 131 11,953 400 not out 52.88 34 48

IMAGE: Joe Root is only the fourth batter to touch the 40-century mark in Tests. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

On January 1, 2021, Root had 17 centuries to his credit but since then he has made an unbelievable turnaround in his career with 23 centuries in the last five years.

In contrast, Tendulkar managed just two centuries in the last three years of his career as he struggled towards the end.



Joe Root's Centuries Record Since 2021

YEAR TESTS 100s 50s HIGHEST SCORE Runs AVERAGE 2021 15 6 4 228 1,708 61.00 2022 15 5 2 176 1,098 45.75 2023 8 2 5 153 not out 787 65.58 2024 17 6 5 262 1,556 55.57 2025 8 4 1 150 714 64.91

Root, who has enjoyed an incredible run with the bat in Tests in the last five years, looks on course not only to break Tendulkar's century record in Tests but could also overtake his record run-scoring tally.



Root is second on list for most runs in Test cricket with 13,689 runs in his 160th Test at an average of 51.46 as he fast closes in on Tendulkar, who finished with a record 15,921 runs in 200 Tests at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 fifties.



Top 5 Run Getters In Tests Since 2021

YEAR TESTS INNINGS 100s 50s HIGHEST SCORE RUNS AVERAGE Joe Root 63 114 23 17 262 5,866 56.95 Steve Smith 46 80 10 14 200 not out 3,271 46.72 Usman Khawaja 41 76 8 13 232 3,168 46.58 Ollie Pope 50 90 8 11 205 3,041 34.55 Travis Head 43 73 8 13 175 2,987 43.28

With this long-awaited ton at The Gabba, Root didn't just silence his doubters -- he continued his unstoppable march towards becoming the greatest ever run-machine in the history of Test cricket.