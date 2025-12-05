Root Inches Close To Sachin's Test Record

Joe Root looks on course not only to break Sachin Tendulkar's century record in Tests but could also overtake his record run-scoring tally.
Joe Root finally ended over a decade of frustration with his maiden century on Australian soil.
Root made his first bow in Australia as a 22 year old in the Ashes series opener in Brisbane in November 2013. That was the 12th Test of his young career but Root surely left an impression with his gutsy batting in an otherwise forgettable batting display by England.
Alastair Cook-led England were bundled out for 136 and 179 in the two innings with Root scoring two in the first innings, but he battled hard for a fighting 26 in the second as he saw his team collapse from 130/3 to 179 all out.
He missed out on a deserved century in the next match at Adelaide falling for 87 but failed in the next four innings.
He failed to get the elusive century in the next two Ashes series in Australia in 2017-2018 and 2021-2022 with 89 his best in Brisbane in December 2021.
It was but natural that amid all the buzz about Bazball, the focus was firmly on whether the 34 year old could finally end his long wait for a century Down Under.
He had scored 10 fifties from his 16 previous Ashes Tests in Australia but was unable to convert any of them into hundreds.
The Australian media needed no second invitation as they piled on the pressure on Root, making fun of his century-less record in the country.
But Root, one of the all-time great batters in Test cricket, came up with the perfect riposte to his critics with a superb century at The Gabba.
The landmark moment for Root came on Day 1 of the second Test in Brisbane -- a ground where he had started his Ashes sojourn on Australian soil. He clipped pacer Scott Boland fine off his pads for a four to complete a memorable century from 181 balls -- his 40th in Test cricket.
This was Root's third hundred in his last five Tests, including back to back tons against India earlier this year.
He becomes only the fourth player in the history of Test cricket to reach the 40 centuries mark in Test cricket after Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45) and Ricky Ponting (40).
Top 10: Most Centuries In Test Cricket
|BATTER
|TESTS
|RUNS
|HIGHEST SCORE
|AVERAGE
|100s
|50s
|Sachin Tendulkar
|200
|15,921
|248 not out
|53.78
|51
|68
|Jacques Kallis
|166
|13,289
|224
|55.37
|45
|58
|Ricky Ponting
|168
|13,378
|257
|51.85
|41
|62
|Joe Root
|160
|13,689
|262
|51.46
|40
|66
|Kumar Sangakkara
|134
|12,400
|319
|57.40
|38
|52
|Steve Smith
|121
|10,496
|239
|55.82
|36
|43
|Rahul Dravid
|164
|13,288
|270
|52.31
|36
|63
|Younis Khan
|118
|10,099
|313
|52.05
|34
|33
|Sunil Gavaskar
|125
|10,122
|236 not out
|51.12
|34
|45
|Brian Lara
|131
|11,953
|400 not out
|52.88
|34
|48
On January 1, 2021, Root had 17 centuries to his credit but since then he has made an unbelievable turnaround in his career with 23 centuries in the last five years.
In contrast, Tendulkar managed just two centuries in the last three years of his career as he struggled towards the end.
Joe Root's Centuries Record Since 2021
|YEAR
|TESTS
|100s
|50s
|HIGHEST SCORE
|Runs
|AVERAGE
|2021
|15
|6
|4
|228
|1,708
|61.00
|2022
|15
|5
|2
|176
|1,098
|45.75
|2023
|8
|2
|5
|153 not out
|787
|65.58
|2024
|17
|6
|5
|262
|1,556
|55.57
|2025
|8
|4
|1
|150
|714
|64.91
Root, who has enjoyed an incredible run with the bat in Tests in the last five years, looks on course not only to break Tendulkar's century record in Tests but could also overtake his record run-scoring tally.
Root is second on list for most runs in Test cricket with 13,689 runs in his 160th Test at an average of 51.46 as he fast closes in on Tendulkar, who finished with a record 15,921 runs in 200 Tests at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 fifties.
Top 5 Run Getters In Tests Since 2021
|YEAR
|TESTS
|INNINGS
|100s
|50s
|HIGHEST SCORE
|RUNS
|AVERAGE
|Joe Root
|63
|114
|23
|17
|262
|5,866
|56.95
|Steve Smith
|46
|80
|10
|14
|200 not out
|3,271
|46.72
|Usman Khawaja
|41
|76
|8
|13
|232
|3,168
|46.58
|Ollie Pope
|50
|90
|8
|11
|205
|3,041
|34.55
|Travis Head
|43
|73
|8
|13
|175
|2,987
|43.28
With this long-awaited ton at The Gabba, Root didn't just silence his doubters -- he continued his unstoppable march towards becoming the greatest ever run-machine in the history of Test cricket.