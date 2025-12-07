Smriti Mandhana Finally Breaks Silence on Her Wedding Rumours

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana emphasised that her focus remains firmly on cricket. Photograph: Palash Muchhal/Instagram

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana has put an end to weeks of speculation, confirming that her wedding to music composer and filmmaker Palash Mucchal will no longer take place.

In her first public statement on the matter, she also urged fans and media to respect the families’ privacy during this time.

In a statement shared via Instagram on Sunday, Mandhana, known for her privacy, said, ‘Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out. I am a very private person, but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off.’

She urged fans and the media to respect the families’ privacy. ‘I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. Please allow both families the space to process and move on at their own pace,’ she added.

Mandhana also emphasised that her focus remains firmly on cricket. ‘I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all, and for me, that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue playing and winning trophies for India for as long as possible -- that will always be my focus.’