HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Smriti Mandhana Finally Breaks Silence on Her Wedding Rumours

Smriti Mandhana Finally Breaks Silence on Her Wedding Rumours

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 07, 2025 13:35 IST

x

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana emphasised that her focus remains firmly on cricket. Photograph: Palash Muchhal/Instagram

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana has put an end to weeks of speculation, confirming that her wedding to music composer and filmmaker Palash Mucchal will no longer take place.

In her first public statement on the matter, she also urged fans and media to respect the families’ privacy during this time.

 

In a statement shared via Instagram on Sunday, Mandhana, known for her privacy, said, ‘Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out. I am a very private person, but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off.’

Smriti Mandhana

She urged fans and the media to respect the families’ privacy. ‘I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. Please allow both families the space to process and move on at their own pace,’ she added.

Mandhana also emphasised that her focus remains firmly on cricket. ‘I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all, and for me, that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue playing and winning trophies for India for as long as possible -- that will always be my focus.’

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Did Smriti Delete Wedding Posts?
Why Did Smriti Delete Wedding Posts?
Another Scare For Smriti Mandhana!
Another Scare For Smriti Mandhana!
Smriti's Playful Reel Confirms Engagement
Smriti's Playful Reel Confirms Engagement
When Smriti Said Yes...
When Smriti Said Yes...
Jemimah, Smriti picture breaks the internet
Jemimah, Smriti picture breaks the internet

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in Boss-Chic Brocade Co-ord at the SWADESH Event1:18

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in Boss-Chic Brocade Co-ord at the...

Kriti Sanon Melts Hearts with Her Sweet Airport Gesture0:54

Kriti Sanon Melts Hearts with Her Sweet Airport Gesture

Glam & Grace: Janhvi's Latest Style Steals the Spotlight0:41

Glam & Grace: Janhvi's Latest Style Steals the Spotlight

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO