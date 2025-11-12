'We can make history in India': SA coach

‘We're quietly confident that we can make history of our own here in Eden Gardens and in India’

IMAGE: The South African spinners will look to carry their good form they displayed in Pakistan recently, to India. Photograph: ANI Photo

South Africa's head coach Shukri Conrad is backing his spin troika of Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy and Simon Harmer to match their seasoned counterparts from India and "make history of our own" in the upcoming Test series, which he likened to their WTC final against Australia.

After the series-opener at Eden Gardens from Friday, Guwahati will host its first-ever Test from November 22, and the South African spinners will look to carry their good form they displayed in Pakistan recently, to India.

"Having good spinners in your team, does that add spice to the overall contest? Yes, I think it gives us a lot of confidence," Conrad said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"Not saying that we didn't have good spinners in the past, but we certainly think we've got a better pack of spinners now in Keshav, Simon and Sen.”

"It gives us a lot of confidence that if the conditions are (conducive) we feel that we've got the armoury to obviously challenge India in that respect as well," he added.

"We're quietly confident that we can make history of our own here in Eden Gardens and in India."

Conrad compared the contest against India to their World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in which they emerged triumphant for a rare glory in an ICC event.

"Yes, we had the final against Australia that we won which was massive. I compare this series, and this match, to that final."

Conrad understands the magnitude of playing a formidable opposition like India in their own backyard.

"Look India, tough challenge anyway in the world and when you come to an iconic venue like Eden Gardens, it just makes it even tougher."

"I don't think you can compare the quality of the sides we played against (Pakistan) to India and this will be our biggest challenge. Certainly in my 20th match, I don't think there's been a bigger challenge (than this)."

The experience of playing in the IPL could also come in handy for the optimistic visitors.

"I think previously you came to India as a newbie and not having experienced India before, you can be taken aback by the occasion, but I think our guys are comfortable in their environment, they're comfortable with the opposition they play against because of their involvement in the IPL."

"I certainly believe that it does make it slightly easier for us to adapt to conditions. It's not foreign to a lot of these guys and certainly the opposition aren't foreign. I'm expecting an evenly fought contest. It's still going to be a hell of a difficult one."

He said the pacers will also play their part.

"Everybody talks about spin in India, but on both sides they've got world-class fast bowlers. And again, if history is to be believed, then there's always something for the fast bowlers at Eden Gardens."