Home  » Cricket » India stick to spin blueprint for South Africa Test

India stick to spin blueprint for South Africa Test

November 12, 2025 13:30 IST
November 12, 2025 13:30 IST

Team India players

IMAGE: Indian players and team head coach Gautam Gambhir during the practice session ahead of the first Test match against South Africa, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

India will look to reprise their home template of big first-innings totals and sustained spin in the short two-Test series against South Africa beginning in Kolkata on Friday.

Shubman Gill's side sit third in the World Test Championship rankings after beginning their 2025-27 cycle with a 2-2 draw in England followed by a 2-0 sweep at home against West Indies.

Reigning world champions South Africa forced a 1-1 draw in Pakistan but the squad, despite being bolstered by the return of their fit-again skipper Temba Bavuma, can expect a sterner Test in the eastern Indian cities of Kolkata and Guwahati.

India will back their top order to counter the new-ball threat posed by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada-led pace battery.

 

Team India players

In India's formidable top order, Yashasvi Jaiswal's belligerence complements the calmness of his opening partner KL Rahul or captain Gill.

Their middle order has been reinforced by the return of their first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, also creating a selection dilemma in the process.

In Pant's absence, Dhruv Jurel impressed both with the bat and gloves against West Indies, making it difficult to drop him.

As for dealing with the likes of Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi, India would hope a combination of spin, low bounce and reverse swing would once again do the trick.

South Africa

IMAGE: South African players warm up during a practice session. Photograph: ANI Photo

Jasprit Bumrah's mastery both with the new and old ball will thoroughly test South Africa, who have arrived with eight players with no experience of playing a Test in India.

Bavuma and his batting colleagues will also be wary of India's left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who appears to have finally found his groove and backing from his team in the long format.

The selection of three specialist spinners and batter Zubayr Hamza suggests the importance of spin is not lost on South Africa, who remain upbeat about their chances.

Source: REUTERS
