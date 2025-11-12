HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rohit To Play Vijay Hazare For Mumbai

November 12, 2025 12:38 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma gears up for the domestic grind. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters
 

Rohit Sharma is leading by example once again.

The former India captain has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association of his availability for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, heeding the BCCI directive that senior players must feature in domestic cricket to stay in contention for future ODIs and the 2027 World Cup.

According to a report in The Indian Express newspaper, Rohit will join Mumbai's campaign starting December 24, the only domestic 50-over window between India's ODI series against South Africa (December 3 to 9) and New Zealand (from January 11).

While Rohit has committed to the domestic grind, Virat Kohli's availability remains uncertain. Kohli, currently based in London, has not yet informed the Delhi and District Cricket Association of his plans.

Both stalwarts have retired from Tests and T20Is, focusing solely on ODIs. However, the BCCI and team management have made it clear that even established players will have to prove their match fitness through domestic appearances.

'The board and team management have conveyed to both of them that they will have to play domestic cricket if they want to play for India. As they both have retired from two formats, they have to play domestic cricket to be match-fit,' a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

Rohit has not only committed to playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but also offered to play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, starting November 26, despite having retired from T20Is.

