HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Beating India in India is our big test: Keshav Maharaj

Beating India in India is our big test: Keshav Maharaj

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 12, 2025 11:53 IST

x

Keshav Maharaj

IMAGE: India and South Africa will lock horns in a two-match Test series from November 14, with Kolkata and Guwahati playing hosts. Photograph: KeshavMaharaj/Instagram

South Africa have not won a Test match in India for 15 years but there's a "real hunger and desire" to put an end to it in the upcoming series, said spinner Keshav Maharaj while describing it as one of their toughest tours.

India and South Africa will lock horns in a two-match Test series from November 14, with Kolkata and Guwahati playing hosts.

Acknowledging the magnitude of the challenge ahead of South Africa, Maharaj said during an online interaction, "There's a real hunger and desire within the camp to beat India in India. It's probably one of the toughest tours, if not the toughest in the Proteas calendar, for the various generations that have come (here)."

"We feel like it's one of our biggest tests. And it will be a wonderful opportunity to grade ourselves, to see how far we've come slowly."

"We have started to conquer other parts of the subcontinent. And I feel like this is one assignment that we really, really want to take."

 

Despite being one of the most consistent sides in Test cricket in recent years, South Africa drew a blank in both of their last two series in India, in 2015 and 2019.

Maharaj also believed that the curators here are unlikely to provide spin-friendly pitches in the series, unlike in Pakistan recently when their spinners ruled the roost to help South Africa level the rubber after losing the first game.

"I don't think it will be as spin-friendly as we experienced in Pakistan. I think it will be good wickets that will deteriorate as the game goes on. So, probably, more of your traditional Test wickets from what we see," said left-arm spinner.

"I think if you watched a bit of the West Indies series, it was good wickets that went almost to day four and five. So, I do believe that the sort of narrative is changing in terms of getting wickets."

"They (India) are a wonderful team and they've come a long way, especially with the transition that they have had. I would think that they want to go with good cricket wickets, just judging from the West Indies series."

In their previous two tours to India, the Proteas saw the likes of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja dictate terms on turning tracks.

Maharaj also said they will carry a bit of momentum from Pakistan into the rubber against India.

"We are carrying a bit of momentum from Pakistan in that second Test, (where) we showed that regardless of the toss, we're still going to fight and try to force the result in our way."

"I think there's a real precision about how we've gone about our business throughout this cycle so far, and in the previous cycle," said Maharaj.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Security tightened for India vs SA Test in Kolkata
Security tightened for India vs SA Test in Kolkata
South Africa gear up for India's spin challenge
South Africa gear up for India's spin challenge
Is Gill Unhappy with Eden Pitch?
Is Gill Unhappy with Eden Pitch?
ICC's two-tier WTC model gets a thumbs down
ICC's two-tier WTC model gets a thumbs down
Rohit Crashes Pre-Wedding Shoot
Rohit Crashes Pre-Wedding Shoot

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Greek Salad: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Kernel Of Truth: 8 Key Reasons To Eat Corn

webstory image 3

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

VIDEOS

Bihar Elections NDA will return, people voted for Modi, Nitish, and development says Shahnawaz Hussain0:52

Bihar Elections NDA will return, people voted for Modi,...

PM Modi meets Bhutan s fourth King Druk Gyalpo Jigme Singye Wangchuck in Bhutan0:31

PM Modi meets Bhutan s fourth King Druk Gyalpo Jigme...

Actor Dharmendra discharged from breach candy hospital following medical treatment, returns home0:42

Actor Dharmendra discharged from breach candy hospital...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO