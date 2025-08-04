IMAGE: Joe Root and Harry Brook put on a 195-run 4th wicket stand in the 2nd innings on Sunday. Photograph: England Cricket/X

England had moved to within 35 runs of securing a famous victory over India when bad light and torrential rain ended an extraordinary fourth day of the final Test at The Oval on Sunday.

Harry Brook and Joe Root shared a superb fourth-wicket partnership of 195 to put England on the brink of completing a record run chase that would have given them a 3-1 series win.

With India on the ropes, however, and England needing only another 73 runs, Brook played a wild stroke and skied a catch to depart for 111.

That gave India a chink of hope and they certainly made the most of it.

Jacob Bethell also fell to a rash shot for five and Root, having completed a masterful 39th test century, nicked a catch to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel off Prasidh Krishna to spark wild Indian celebrations.

In mounting tension, Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton struggled to get bat on ball, surviving several frenzied appeals before the umpires decided it was too dark to continue.

The players left the field and shortly afterwards a heavy rain shower made conditions unplayable, depriving the crowd of a tense finale to a day of unremitting drama.

"It is quite a fitting end for how the rest of the series has gone. It has ebbed and flowed all of the way through and this test is exactly the same," Root told the BBC.

"We are in for a cracker, we are in a good position. We have another heavy roller available. Things might happen quicker with the new ball, it might be easier to score."