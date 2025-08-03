From one No 4 to another: Root's touching tribute to Thorpe

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
August 03, 2025 23:44 IST

IMAGE: Joe Root reacts after reaching his century while wearing a white headband in memory of Graham Thorpe. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

When Joe Root reached his 39th Test century at The Oval on Sunday, it wasn’t just another landmark—it was a moment steeped in memory and meaning.

What followed wasn’t a routine celebration, but a silent, stirring tribute to his late mentor, Graham Thorpe.

 

Instead of his usual low-key acknowledgment, Root reached into his pocket, pulled out a white headband, and placed it on his forehead. Then, he looked skyward — a powerful and poignant tribute to Graham Thorpe, his late mentor and one of England’s most cherished cricketers.

Thorpe, who passed away in 2024, had been more than a coach to Root. He was a guide, a grounding force, and a key influence during Root’s formative years in the England setup.

England Cricket captured the emotion perfectly on X, writing, ‘The headband straight on. England's present No. 4 will never forget England's previous No. 4, that meant so much to him.’

 

 

