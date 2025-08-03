First to score 6,000 runs! Root sets WTC benchmark

IMAGE: Joe Root celebrates after reaching his half century. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

When England needed composure and class, Joe Root delivered both in abundance.

On Day 4 of the final Test at The Oval, the talismanic batter rewrote history, becoming the first player to breach the 6,000-run mark in World Test Championship history — all while guiding England through a tense run chase.

The 34-year-old maestro, widely hailed for his impeccable technique and trademark cover drives, stood tall amidst pressure as England pursued a steep 374-run target in the final Test against India. With Jasprit Bumrah absent from the attack, Root looked unbothered, executing his innings with clinical precision.

Root reached the milestone during his 69th WTC appearance — a single pushed to deep backward square leg brought up yet another half-century and sealed his place in the record books. He acknowledged the moment with a quiet raise of the bat to the England dressing room, drawing a warm ovation from the crowd.

In doing so, he extended his tally in the WTC to 6,000-plus runs, well ahead of the chasing pack — Steve Smith (4,278), Marnus Labuschagne (4,225), Ben Stokes (3,616), and Travis Head (3,300).

The landmark was just one of many during Root’s stellar knock. His half-century was also his 16th fifty-plus score against India in home Tests, equalling former South African great Herbie Taylor’s record for the most 50+ scores against a single opponent in home conditions. Only the legendary Don Bradman, with 17 against England, stands ahead.

Root’s brilliance hasn’t been confined to just this match — it’s been a defining series for him in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He’s climbed to second on the all-time Test run-scorers list, moving past the likes of Ricky Ponting and Rahul Dravid. Only Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) remains ahead.

And there’s more. With 38 Test centuries, Root has now tied with Kumar Sangakkara for the fourth-most hundreds in the format’s history. He trails only Ponting (41), Jacques Kallis (45), and Tendulkar (51).

As records tumble around him, Joe Root continues to bat with a quiet authority — and the legacy he’s crafting may well place him among the greatest ever to grace the game.