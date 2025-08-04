'Prasidh has ability to bowl magic balls'

''He's a guy that can create that magic ball for you with extra bounce and pace."

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna celebrates after dismissing Ben Duckett on Day 4 of the fifth Test between England and India at The Oval on Sunday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Prasidh Krishna has the ability to bowl “magic balls” and the pacer needs to be given an extended run to serve India for a long time, said bowling coach Morne Morkel in London on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after rain forced the series decider to Day 5 with England needing 35 runs and four wickets in hand, Morkel praised Prasidh and Mohammed Siraj for keeping India in the game despite hundreds from Joe Root and Harry Brook on Day 4.

“In the same breath as Siraj, Prasidh has also in this tour found a bit of confidence. If you look at the first Test match to today, his consistency, his line and lengths, he improved a lot and he's a guy that I believe can be a very good Test bowler for India,” said Morkel.

“He's just a guy that needs a bit of time and he needs to be backed with a bit of confidence and every spell, he's a guy that can create that magic ball for you with extra bounce and pace,” said the former South Africa fast bowler.

Prasidh struck twice in the final session to keep India alive in the game while Siraj once again put his tired body on the line and bowled an extended eight-over spell in the morning before building pressure alongside Prasidh in the last half hour of play.

Jasprit Bumrah was rested from the Oval Test due to workload management but Siraj has played all five games. He seems to raise his game in Bumrah's absence.

“When Booms is not there you need to set the tone as a new-ball bowler or the first-change bowler or a guy who's played, you know, more than 30, 40 Tests, so I think he just enjoys that opportunity when it's given to him and he said it yesterday, I think in an interview, he just loves playing for India and putting the shirt on and performing.”

Morkel said the team management had a “conversation” with Siraj to find his mindset ahead of the fifth Test.

“Before the start of the Test, there was conversation with him just to check in how he was feeling mentally and how he was feeling physically because of the amount of overs but he was the first guy to say, ‘listen, I want to play this Test match, I want to win it for the team, so not just the bowling front but it's the attitude for me that is great

“You've got a guy with an attitude like that and he's willing to run all day, I'm not surprised, that's why he's got the numbers,” said Morkel.

On where the game stands, he added: “The series so far, there have been moments like that where it's sort of up and down and we finally managed to break the partnership which was great and was important for us and it's almost like it's always, you feel for the new batter.

“It's quite tough to start, no matter what. It was looking quite flat out there and we managed to get a bit of something on the ball, which is great for the series so far and unfortunately, yeah, the rain came in and we had to come back tomorrow,” he signed off.