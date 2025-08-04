HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Virat, The Nation Needs You!'

'Virat, The Nation Needs You!'

August 04, 2025 10:13 IST

'I've been missing @imVkohli a few times during this series, but never as much as in this Test match.'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli made 123 Test appearances in a 14-year-long career. Photograph: BCCIX
 

The weather gods have ensured that the fifth and final Test at The Oval will go to the 5th day when bad light and torrential rain ended an extraordinary fourth day on Sunday.

Despite having England at 106/3 at one point while defending 374, India let the match slip away following a counter-attacking stand of 195 by Joe Root and Harry Brook as they scored centuries.

Now with England needing 35 runs for victory as they resume on 339-6 on Monday, with Chris Woakes unlikely to bat due to a broken shoulder, India are still in with a chance of a victory that would earn them a share of a gripping five-match series.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wonders what if modern day talisman Virat Kohli were to be part of the England tour.

'I've been missing @imVkohli a few times during this series, but never as much as in this Test match. His grit and intensity, his inspirational presence in the field, not to mention his abundant batting skills, might have led to a different outcome. Is it too late to call him out of retirement? Virat, the nation needs you!'

Virat announced his retirement from Test cricket in May, putting an end to what was a memorable 14-year career.

Kohli made 123 Test appearances, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 innings and a best score of 254 not out.

