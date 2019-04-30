Watch Steve Smith's last match this IPL

April 30, 2019 12:36 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 49 in IPL 12: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals.

IMAGE: Steve Smith and his Rajasthan Royals teammates celebrate the fall of a wicket. Photograph: BCCI

10:8 Rajasthan Royals' win-loss record against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

They have a 4:2 record at Bengaluru.

RR have won the last three matches against the RCB.

6.60 The combined batting average of Virat Kohli and A B de Villiers against Shreyas Gopal in the IPL.

Both Virat and AB have scored only 33 runs in 35 balls against Shreyas while getting out 5 times.

50 A win tonight will give Virat Kohli his 50th win in the IPL.

100 Two more wickets and Yuzvendra Chahal will complete his century of wickets in the IPL.

Chahal is also just one short of 50 wickets in IPL matches at Bengaluru.

150 Umesh Yadav is three short of 150 wickets in T20 cricket.

5,000 Ajinkya Rahane is 14 short of completing 5,000 runs in T20 cricket.

4,000 Virat Kohli needs 31 runs to complete 4,000 runs as captain in the IPL.

He will become only the second to do so after M S Dhoni.