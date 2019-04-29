How IPL has readied Steve Smith for 50 overs' World Cup

April 29, 2019 22:35 IST

IMAGE: Steven Smith says the IPL allows players to take on quality opposition and the best players. Photograph: BCCI

Former Australia captain Steve Smith says competing in the IPL has immensely enhanced his preparation for the upcoming 50 overs’ World Cup.

Both Smith and former Australia vice-captain David Warner have served out their year-long international bans for their role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year. Now they head back home from the Indian Premier League to join the national team camp for the World Cup, beginning May 30.

While serving their bans, Smith and Warner participated in several T20 competitions, including in Canada and the Caribbean, in their bid to get play time.

“Personally for me, playing IPL is to spend some time in the middle to take on quality opposition and the best players," said Smith, ahead of Rajasthan Royals's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"I think T20 cricket almost prepares you well for 50 overs’ cricket. It is an extended version of T20 cricket; the way it has been played in the last two years," he added.

Asked about his World Cup preparations, Smith, who underwent elbow surgery in January, said: "Preparation-wise, I am really comfortable. I head home and play three practice matches against New Zealand. A couple of warm-up matches when we get to England. There is plenty of time to get prepared."

The Smith-led Rajasthan Royals are currently second last in the points’ table and will be keen to win their final two encounter to keep their faint play-off hopes alive.

"It is important for us to win the last two games to give us any chance to qualify for the play-offs. I hope the boys would get over the line tomorrow and defeat Delhi Capitals thereafter," Smith said.

Smith was also lavish in praise of all-rounder Shreyas Gopal.

"He has been terrific for us. Every time we have given him the ball, he has done the job for us. He has taken big wickets. He has varied skill sets. He bowls googlies, sliders and mixes things up.

"Also, his batting is under-rated. He has come in and played some very handy cameos at the end. He has also taken good catches. His package of cricket has been huge for us."