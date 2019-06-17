WATCH! Rohit's cheeky reply to a Pakistani journalist

June 17, 2019 13:38 IST

IMAGE: The Indian vice-captain has hit the high notes in this World Cup. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Calmness has always been Rohit Sharma's biggest asset and the bliss of fatherhood has only enhanced his composed personality, something which has reflected in his stellar performances in the World Cup.

The Indian vice-captain has hit the high notes with hundreds against South Africa and Pakistan along with a half-century against Australia.

For him, more than planning and preparation, it is the 'head space' that has made all the difference.

"I think it's just the space I am in right now. It's a very good phase in my life. Having a daughter in my life actually has put me in a good space. So, yeah, I think I'm enjoying my cricket," Rohit said after his match-winning 140 off 113 balls against Pakistan, in Manchester, on Sunday.

"I think as a team we're heading in the right direction. For us, it is important to just keep ticking all the boxes, and I think, as a team, we have done that most of the time," Virat Kohli's deputy echoed his skipper's sentiments.

The best response to a question was the one with which he signed off.

A Pakistani journalist asked, what would be his advice for Pakistan team which is in a crisis situation, he said: "Jab main Pakistan team ka coach banoonga tab jawab doonga (I will answer when I become Pakistan coach)".