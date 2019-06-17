Hail Captain Kohli!

Last updated on: June 17, 2019 10:39 IST

The last time India and Pakistan met was in the Champions Trophy 2017 final, which Virat Kohli's side lost, so the skipper had a point to prove in the Old Trafford game on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Apart from scoring a fine 77 off 65 balls, becoming in the process the fastest man to score 11,000 ODI runs, Kohli's captaincy was calm and poised.

He read the pitch right and stayed with his spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, and his bowling changes were spot on.

India's formidable playing eleven are not the only reason why Kohli and his boys are rated so highly by pundits like Michael Vaughan, credit must also go to the captain -- whose captaincy appears to have come of age in this competition -- and, of course, his able brains trust, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

Glimpses of Virat from the Old Trafford game:

IMAGE: Virat was magnificent as always, scoring 77 runs. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

IMAGE: Umpire Marais Erasmus was not convinced that Virat had nicked Mohammad Amir's ball to wicket-keeper Sarfaraz Ahmed, but the Indian skipper 'walked' nevertheless.

Ultraedge did not show any spike to indicate a nick and Virat appeared visibly frustrated when he checked the videos back in the dressing room. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

IMAGE: Virat celebrates Imam-ul Haq's wicket with bowler Vijay Shankar; it was the first Pakistan wicket to fall. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

IMAGE: A pensive Virat during the Fakhar Zaman-Babar Azam 104-run partnership. Photograph: Andrew Boyers//Action Images via Reuters

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav and Virat celebrate Babar Azam's wicket.

Babar Azam has said he watches Virat's batting videos to improve his skills as a batsman. Photograph: Andrew Boyers//Action Images via Reuters