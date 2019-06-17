News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » When Rohit and Virat held sway...

When Rohit and Virat held sway...

June 17, 2019 09:35 IST

Scenes from the Indian batting:

India-Pakistan Old Trafford, June 16, 2019

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's batting was a treat to watch.
The day before the game, Pakistan's head selector and cricketing great Inzamam-ul Haq revealed that he loves to watch Rohit bat.
Inzy wouldn't have been disappointed by Rohit's masterclass at Old Trafford. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

 

India-Pakistan Old Trafford, June 16, 2019

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, who became the fastest batsman to score 11,000 runs during the game against Pakistan, eclipsing the great Sachin Tendulkar, in action. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters
 

India-Pakistan Old Trafford, June 16, 2019

IMAGE: Virat throws Hardik Pandya his bat.
Pandya's time at the crease was a hit and miss affair, but the all-rounder made it up by two important wickets off consecutive balls -- Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

 

India-Pakistan Old Trafford, June 16, 2019

IMAGE: The messages from the stands say it all... Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters
