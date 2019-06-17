India celebrates a famous win

June 17, 2019 09:15 IST

The contest at Old Trafford didn't live up to the billing, but the Indian fans at the ground and in millions of homes in India weren't complaining.

After all, India had maintained its 7-0 record over Pakistan in the ICC World Cup.

Scenes from an action-packed Sunday:

IMAGE: A Indian fan holds up a banner after the game. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

IMAGE: Fans celebrate after the India-Pakistan game on a Mumbai street. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Fans in Ahmedabad celebrate India's victory. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Rain stops play at Old Trafford, but nothing can stop the fans... Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

IMAGE: An Indian fan. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters