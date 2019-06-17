News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India celebrates a famous win

India celebrates a famous win

June 17, 2019 09:15 IST

The contest at Old Trafford didn't live up to the billing, but the Indian fans at the ground and in millions of homes in India weren't complaining.

After all, India had maintained its 7-0 record over Pakistan in the ICC World Cup.

Scenes from an action-packed Sunday:

India-Pakistan Old Trafford, June 16, 2019

IMAGE: A Indian fan holds up a banner after the game. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

 

India-Pakistan Old Trafford, June 16, 2019

IMAGE: Fans celebrate after the India-Pakistan game on a Mumbai street. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

India-Pakistan Old Trafford, June 16, 2019

IMAGE: Fans in Ahmedabad celebrate India's victory. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters
 

India-Pakistan Old Trafford, June 16, 2019

IMAGE: Rain stops play at Old Trafford, but nothing can stop the fans... Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

 

India-Pakistan Old Trafford, June 16, 2019

IMAGE: An Indian fan. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

 

India-Pakistan Old Trafford, June 16, 2019
IMAGE: An endorsement for India's stars from the stands... Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters
