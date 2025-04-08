Krunal Pandya's Final Over Seals Historic RCB Win At Wankhede

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya kept his cool and delivered under pressure -- a clutch performance destined to be remembered for years. Photograph: BCCI

In a high-stakes, high-octane, clash at the Wankhede, Krunal Pandya emerged as the unlikely hero with the ball, producing a sensational final over to end Royal Challengers Bengaluru's long-standing jinx at the venue.

Under pressure, with Mumbai Indians needing 19 off the last six balls, Krunal held his nerve, delivering a clutch performance that will be remembered for seasons to come.

Tasked with defending what seemed a very gettable target, Krunal started the over with a dagger -- Mitchell Santner holing out to long-off off a low full toss. The stadium was hushed, but there was more drama to come.

On the next ball, he tempted Deepak Chahar into a massive swipe, only for Phil Salt and Tim David to combine for a stunning boundary catch -- a fielding masterpiece that amplified RCB's momentum.

Stat Streak

Krunal Pandya's April 7 wicket haul over the years: April 7, 2023: 3 wickets April 7, 2024: 3 wickets April 7, 2025: 4 wickets Talk about owning the date!

With the Wankhede crowd now silenced, Krunal wasn't done. After conceding a wide and a scrambled single, he got Naman Dhir to sky one straight to deep square leg, sparking wild celebrations.

Three wickets in five balls. One over. One hero. Game done.

It wasn't just the wickets -- it was the composure. On a night where nerves frayed and momentum swung violently, Krunal turned a potential MI heist into a resolute RCB win. He finished with 4/45, but it was that final over -- a pressure cooker turned masterpiece -- that will define this victory.

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood closed out the 19th over with immaculate precision. Photograph: BCCI

For a moment, it looked like Mumbai Indians were scripting another miracle at the Wankhede. Chasing 222, they were propelled into striking distance by a blistering counter-attack from Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma.

The crowd was on its feet, the pressure was on RCB, and the momentum had swung wildly in MI's favour.

Enter Josh Hazlewood.

Did you know?

Josh Hazlewood boasts the best economy rate in IPL 2025 -- just 4.62 runs per over.

Even more impressive, over 72% of his Powerplay deliveries have been dot balls, choking opponents right from the start.

With MI needing 28 off the last 12 balls and Hardik threatening to steal the game single-handedly, Hazlewood delivered a moment of magic.

Slanting one full and straight into the pads, he cramped Hardik for room and forced a mistimed heave that found Liam Livingstone at deep midwicket. Gone for a stunning 42 off 15 -- and with it, MI's hopes began to unravel.

Hazlewood wasn't done yet. He closed out the 19th over with immaculate precision, conceding just nine runs and putting the equation firmly in RCB's control -- 19 needed off the final over.

It was a performance of high class under high pressure -- Hazlewood finished with 2/37, but more importantly, delivered the breakthrough that cracked open the door for Krunal Pandya to seal it.

The left-arm spinner bowled a dramatic final over, grabbing three wickets and dousing MI's flickering hopes. But it was Hazlewood's calm under fire that truly flipped the script when MI were storming home with the wind in their sails.

