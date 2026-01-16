Warner slams 10th T20 ton, edges past Kohli

IMAGE: Apart from 10 centuries, David Warner has hit 115 half-centuries in T20s. Photograph: BCCI

David Warner notched up his tenth T20 century and surpassed Virat Kohli to become the third batter with most hundreds in the shortest format.

Captaining Sydney Thunders in the Big Bash League, the former Australian opener reached the milestone during a game against Sydney Sixers on Friday.

In T20 cricket, Warner, who quit international cricket in 2024, has amassed 14,028 runs in 432 matches at an average of 37.11. Apart from 10 centuries, he has hit 115 half-centuries in the format.

Kohli has nine centuries to his credit. Overall, the Indian stalwart has tallied 13,543 runs in 414 matches with nine centuries and 105 half-centuries. Kohli is now fourth on the list of batters with most centuries in T20 cricket.

Pakistan's Babar Azam, who has aggregated 11,737 runs in 337 matches with 11 hundreds and 97 half-centuries, occupies the second spot.

West Indies legend Chris Gayle tops the list, having slammed 22 centuries in 463 T20 games. He has 14,562 runs at an average of 36.22, including 88 fifties, under his belt.

Warner also became the fourth player to reach the 14,000-run mark in T20s after Chris Gayle (14,562), Kieron Pollard (14,462), and Alex Hales (14,449).