Bishnoi, Iyer added to India squad for NZ T20s

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi replaces the injured Washington Sundar in the India T20 squad for the five-match series against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was on Friday added to India's T20I squad for the five-match series against New Zealand in place of injured all-rounder Washington Sundar, who will miss the rubber starting January 21 in Nagpur.

Seasoned batter Shreyas Iyer too has been drafted in for the first three T20Is against the Kiwis after Tilak Varma was ruled out because of a side strain.

"The all-rounder (Washington) has been ruled out of the upcoming IDFC First Bank T20I series against New Zealand. The Men's Selection Committee has named Ravi Bishnoi as his replacement," the BCCI said in a release.

Bishnoi has taken 61 wickets from 42 T20Is, and the last of which came against England in February 2025.

"Washington Sundar underwent scans after reporting an acute onset discomfort in his lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on 11 January," the BCCI added.

Washington will now head to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for recuperation.

"This was followed by an in-person consultation with an expert. He has been diagnosed with a side strain and has been advised rest for a few days, following which he will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) for further management of his injury," it added.

India's updated T20I squad:

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (Vice-Captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Ravi Bishnoi.