HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » WPL: Radha, Richa propel RCB to 182 vs GG

WPL: Radha, Richa propel RCB to 182 vs GG

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 16, 2026 21:48 IST

x

Radha yadav

IMAGE: Radha Yadav top-scored for Royal Challenges Bengaluru with a 47-ball 66 in their Women's Premier League match against Gujarat Giants, in Navi Mumbai, on Friday. Photograph: WPL/X

SCORECARD

Radha Yadav and Richa Ghosh shared a century stand after a wobbly start to take Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a competitive 182 for 7 against Gujarat Giants in a Women's Premier League match, in Navi Mumbai, on Friday.

Yadav (66 off 47) and Ghosh (44 off 28) together scored 105 runs in 11 overs to set the platform for the fighting total.

Sent in to bat, RCB made an aggressive start with Grace Harris clobbering four boundaries off pacer Renuka Singh to pick 23 runs in the first over.

But Harris's innings was cut short by right-arm pacer Kashvee Gautam, who trapped the batter plumb in front of the wicket with a perfect inswinger.
Gautam struck again in her next over removing D Hemalatha, caught by debutant Shivani Singh.

Clobbered in the opening over, Renuka came back strongly and picked up the vital wicket of RCB skipper Smriti Mandanha, brilliantly caught by a diving forward attempt from Rajeshwary Gayakwad in the fifth over.

Richa Ghosh

IMAGE: Richa Ghosh plays a shot. Photograph: WPL/X

RCB continued to lose wickets as Gautami Naik was the next to depart, LBW to Sophie Devine (3/31) as the Bengaluru outfit slumped to 43 for 4 in the sixth overs.

Australian leg-spinner Georgia Wareham was then taken to the task by Radha Yadav, first hitting a much-needed boundary through point and then dispatching the ball over long-on for a maximum.

Richa Ghosh and Radha Yadav then came together at the crease. The duo played cautiously for an over before Yadav hammered Wareham for a boundary and a maximum off consecutive deliveries.

While Yadav was more aggressive of the two, Ghosh too picked up pace with a few boundaries to keep RCB's scoreboard ticking.

Sophie Devine

IMAGE: Sophie Devine celebrates a dismissal with wicketkeeper Beth Mooney. Photograph: WPL/X

Ghosh, dropped at deep mid-off by Gautam in the 13th over, utilised the 'life' by clobbering Wareham over deep mid-wicket.

 

Ghosh sent a Sophie Devine delivery flying over the long-off boundary while Yadav too hit a maximum off the final ball of the same over to bring up her fifty off 36 balls.

The duo scored boundaries at will to bring up the 100-run stand for the fifth wicket in the 16th over.

Towards the end, Nadine de Klerk made a handy 12-ball 26.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Jadeja masterclass powers Saurashtra to VHT final
Jadeja masterclass powers Saurashtra to VHT final
Young Harsh Dubey gets big captaincy reward!
Young Harsh Dubey gets big captaincy reward!
ICC team heads for Dhaka amid T20 World Cup standoff
ICC team heads for Dhaka amid T20 World Cup standoff
Kohli-Anushka buy 5-acre land in Alibaug for Rs 38 crore
Kohli-Anushka buy 5-acre land in Alibaug for Rs 38 crore
Bangladesh players' body chief getting death threats
Bangladesh players' body chief getting death threats

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

webstory image 2

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 3

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

VIDEOS

Multi-Agency Disaster Response Drill Held in Gulmarg Ahead of R-Day2:40

Multi-Agency Disaster Response Drill Held in Gulmarg...

At 58, Madhuri Proves Beauty Has No Age1:31

At 58, Madhuri Proves Beauty Has No Age

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda spotted at Mumbai airport0:37

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda spotted at Mumbai airport

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO