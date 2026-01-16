VHT semifinals: Anmolpreet ton, Prabhsimran fifty lift Punjab to 291

IMAGE: Punjab's Anmolpreet Singh stroked a composed hundred against Saurashtra in the second semifinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, in Bengaluru, on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Anmolpreet Singh struck an impressive century as Punjab posted 291 against Saurashtra in their Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinals in Bengaluru on Friday.

Sent in to bat, Punjab were off to a solid start before Saurashtra came back strongly with some quick wickets in the middle overs.

Opening the innings with Harnoor Singh (43 off 33 balls, 5x4, 1x6), Skipper Prabhsimran Singh started off cautiously, making just three runs from the first 10 balls he faced. In the sixth over bowled by Chetan Sakariya, he turned the momentum in his team's favour by hitting two consecutive boundaries.

Anmolpreet joined him in the middle when Harnoor was run out in the 13th over and the two built the innings without looking to accelerate the scoring rate.

Prabhsimran brought up his fifty off 56 balls, his fifth half-century in the contest, by smashing all-rounder Prerak Mankad for a boundary in the 22nd over.

He made 87 off 89 balls with the help of nine boundaries and three sixes before being caught by substitute fielder Ansh Gosai off Chirag Jani in the 32nd over.

Prabhsimran's dismissal triggered a mini collapse as Punjab lost Naman Dhir (8 off 14 balls) and Nehal Wadhera (0 off 1) in quick succession.

Anmolpreet, however, held one end up and steadied the Punjab innings in the company of Ramandeep Singh (42 off 38).

The right-hander, who went unsold at the 2026 IPL mini auction, brought up his hundred off 103 balls.

His composed knock was studded with nine boundaries and a maximum.

He fell soon after reaching the landmark, caught by Jaydev Unadkat off Sakariya's bowling.

Sakariya was the most successful Saurashtra bowler, picking up 4-60 in his 10 overs. Panwar and Jani scalped two wickets apiece.