Kohli-Anushka buy 5-acre land in Alibaug for Rs 38 crore!

Photographs: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma completed a major deal by purchasing a five-acre land parcel in Alibaug -- a coastal town located around 100 kms from Mumbai.



The property, which is valued at Rs 37.86 crore, marks their second land purchase in Alibaug within the last four years, reported CRE Matrix.



'The latest transaction was registered on January 13, 2026. It involves two adjoining land parcels located in Zirad village, close to Awas Beach in Alibaug, Raigad district. One parcel measures 14,740 square metres, while the second plot is 6,270 square metres. The combined land area is 21,010 square meters, or approximately 5.2 acres. They purchased the two parcels for a cumulative value of ₹37.86 crore,' according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.



'As per the registration documents, the couple paid a stamp duty of ₹2.27 crore to complete the transaction.'



The seller mentioned in the transaction is Sonali Amit Rajput, while Samira Land Assets Private Limited have been listed as the confirming party.

Kohli and Anushka already own a luxury holiday home in Alibaug, which they acquired for Rs 19 crore in 2022. Built over a 10,000-square-foot, Kohli's sprawling villa features amenities like temperature controlled pool, jacuzzi, four bathrooms, a bespoke kitchen, a spacious garden, and a fully-customised kitchen by German brand Poggenpohl.

'Honestly, it’s the proximity to Mumbai. Here, we have a completely different world, a home away from the hustle and bustle of the city. With so much going on all the time, it’s nice to be away from the chaos, and Alibag allows us to do that,' Kohli was quoted as saying by Architectural Digest last year.