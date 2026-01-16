HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Dubey to lead Vidarbha in Ranji tie against Andhra

Source: PTI
January 16, 2026 20:28 IST

Harsh Dubey

IMAGE: Harsh Dubey was named captain of Vidarbha for their away Ranji Trophy game against Andhra. Photograph: SRH/X

All-rounder Harsh Dubey was on Friday named captain of Vidarbha for their away Ranji Trophy clash against Andhra, while Mohammed Faiz was added to the squad for the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Riding on Aman Mokhade's tremendous form, who struck a match-winning 138, Vidarbha made it to the final of the premier 50-overs domestic competition after beating Karnataka by six wickets in the first semifinal on Thursday.

Dubey had taken over as Vidarbha skipper for the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts after Akshay Wadkar suffered a wrist injury during their clash against Uttar Pradesh, and Rohit Binkar was named as the replacement wicketkeeper-batter.

In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, Dubey was in tremendous form, scalping 69 wickets, the most in a single Ranji season. He surpassed the previous record of 68 set by Ashutosh Aman in 2018–19.

 

Subsequently, he was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad during IPL 2025 as an injury replacement for Smaran Ravichandran.

In 25 first-class games, the 23-year-old Dubey has tallied 1,000 runs at an average of 27.02. He has also accounted for 125 wickets with the best figures being 6/36.

The summit clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played on Sunday at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where the entire knockout stage has been held.

Meanwhile, the Ranji Trophy is set to resume for the second leg, including the knockouts from January 22.

Defending champions Vidarbha will take on Andhra at Anantpur from January 22-25 before returning home to take on Uttar Pradesh.

Vidarbha Ranji squad vs Andhra:

Harsh Dubey (Captain), Yash Rathod (Vice-Captain), Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Parth Rekhade, Nachiket Bhute, Darshan Nalkande, Praful Hinge, Yash Kadam, Shubham Kapse, Shivam Deshmukh (Wicketkeeper), Ganesh Bhosle, Satyam Bhoyar, Aditya Thakare, Rohit Binkar (Wicketkeeper), Dhruv Shorey, R Samarth.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
