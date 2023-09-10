News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Warner, Labuschagne tons as Australia crush South Africa

Warner, Labuschagne tons as Australia crush South Africa

September 10, 2023 00:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

David Warner

IMAGE: David Warner bludgeoned 106 off 93 balls. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Swashbuckling centuries from David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne led Australia to a crushing 123-run win over South Africa in the second one-day international in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The touring side moved 2-0 up in the five-match series as the teams prepare for next month's World Cup in India with Australia scoring 392-8 after being put into bat and bowling out South Africa for 269.

Warner bludgeoned 106 off 93 balls as Australia got off to a speedy start and Labuschagne scored 124 off 99 in a performance that again questioned the decision to leave him out of the World Cup squad.

 

He had only travelled to South Africa as a replacement for injured Steve Smith but scored 80 not out to see Australia to victory in Thursday’s opening game and was man of the match again.

Warner and Travis Head set off at a furious pace as Australia reached 101-0 inside 10 overs before Head was spectacularly caught by a flying David Miller off Tabraiz Shamsi for 64 off 36 balls.

Spinner Shamsi removed Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh next ball but that did not put the brakes on the visitors with Warner and Labuschagne adding 151 runs for the third wicket.

Warner’s ton was his 20th in ODIs while it was only the second for Labuschagne, who hit 19 fours and a six.

There was also a rapid 50 off 37 balls from Josh Inglis as South Africa’s attack went to all corners and Australia set a formidable target, seven runs short of the record target they set England in 2016.

Quinton de Kock (45) and Temba Bavuma added 81 for South Africa's first wicket but the wrist spin of Adam Zampa (4-48) dismissed Bavuma 46 and Heinrich Klaasen for 49.

When David Miller (49) was trapped lbw by Nathan Ellis, South Africa’s hopes were realistically over and they were all out in the 42nd over.

The third ODI is in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
The silver bat that left Virat Kohli speechless!
The silver bat that left Virat Kohli speechless!
Can India overcome home turf jitters in World Cup?
Can India overcome home turf jitters in World Cup?
Will rain wreck India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash?
Will rain wreck India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash?
How SL overcame bowling crisis to outshine Bangladesh
How SL overcame bowling crisis to outshine Bangladesh
In Ghosi, voters reject 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram' politics
In Ghosi, voters reject 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram' politics
US Open: Danilina, Heliovaara win mixed doubles title
US Open: Danilina, Heliovaara win mixed doubles title
PIX: Prez Murmu hosts grand dinner for G20 leaders
PIX: Prez Murmu hosts grand dinner for G20 leaders

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh's hopes in Super 4 clash

Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh's hopes in Super 4 clash

World Cup 2023: Will Indian fans be the game-changers?

World Cup 2023: Will Indian fans be the game-changers?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances