Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will rain wreck India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash?

Will rain wreck India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash?

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 09, 2023 21:00 IST
Asia Cup

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ACC/X (formerly Twitter)

The eagerly awaited clash between India and Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup Super 4s is set to unfold on Sunday, at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

However, there is a dampener in the excitement as the Colombo weather forecast raises concerns of potential rain disruptions for this weekend's epic showdown between these cricketing arch-rivals.

Although the skies cleared up on Friday after two days of rain, there's a 70 per cent chance of rain forecasted for Sunday morning. While temperatures are expected to dip gradually throughout the day, the looming threat of rain, especially at the start of the match, is a cause for concern.

 

Despite the stadium's commendable drainage system in Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium, heavy and continuous rainfall could still pose a significant challenge to the much-anticipated IND vs PAK Super 4 match.

In light of these weather conditions, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has taken a prudent step by introducing a reserve day for the India vs Pakistan encounter.

Should unfavorable weather conditions disrupt play during the game, the match will resume on September 11, 2023, from the point at which it was suspended.

