'I'd Love Challenging Roles, But Who Will Give Them To Me?'

'Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted me to play Qudsia Begum with a glass of wine in one hand and a cigarette in the other. I told Sanjayji I have never held a cigarette in my hand.'

IMAGE: Farida Jalal in Heeramandi.

The forever fabulous Farida Jalal returns in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

"It is like beginning my career again," she tells Subhash K Jha.

"I have been in this business for nearly 60 years but I have never received so many congratulatory calls. When Sanjay Leela Bhansali called me with the offer, I couldn't believe it. I have always wanted to work with him. Who doesn't?"

Faridaji reveals she was baffled by the offer.

"The first thing I asked Sanjayji was how would I fit into Heeramandi (the kotha). He assured me that I was not part of the kotha, that I was a begum in an affluent family. He wanted me to play Qudsia Begum with a glass of wine in one hand and a cigarette in the other.

I told Sanjayji I have never held a cigarette in my hand. I don't know how to. I've always drawn a line of decorum for myself. To his credit, Sanjay dropped the idea of the wine and cigarette and let me play the role my way.

"Luckily, people have liked what I've done. I've always been fortunate to get people's love in whatever I do."

IMAGE: Farida Jalal with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhansali Productions/Instagram

Faridaji feels fulfilled as an actress.

"I've done it all," she says.

"I started my acting career when I just passed out of school, St Joseph's Convent in Panchgani, in a film called Taqdeer. I took part in a talent contest and won. Kaka (Rajesh Khanna) and I were the finalists. How was I to know that I'd soon be doing a film Aradhana with him?

"I virtually grew up and grew old in this fraternity. It's a lovely place to be in. I want to spend all my life in the Indian entertainment industry.

"I have received plenty of recognition. By God's grace, I've won awards. I've a reached a stage in my life where I need to be choosy. I can't go around doing everything that's offered to me.

'I'd love to do challenging roles, but who will give them to me? The parents' roles in today's films have been marginalised to the point of becoming non-existent. Not that I am keen on playing the typical mother."