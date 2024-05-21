Why Are Janhvi-Rajkummar In Varanasi?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are going all out to promote their new film, Mr And Mrs Mahi.

They performed Ganga aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi a couple of days ago.

The film sees them as a married couple, hugely supportive of each other's dreams, and their off-screen chemistry is a good match.

The locals can't get enough of the star presence in their midst.

But first, the duo did their duty towards the nation, and made sure to cast their vote for the Lok Sabha elections.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Mr And Mrs Mahi will release in theatres on May 31.