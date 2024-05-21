News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Are Janhvi-Rajkummar In Varanasi?

Why Are Janhvi-Rajkummar In Varanasi?

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 21, 2024 11:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are going all out to promote their new film, Mr And Mrs Mahi.

They performed Ganga aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi a couple of days ago.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

The film sees them as a married couple, hugely supportive of each other's dreams, and their off-screen chemistry is a good match.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

The locals can't get enough of the star presence in their midst.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

But first, the duo did their duty towards the nation, and made sure to cast their vote for the Lok Sabha elections.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Mr And Mrs Mahi will release in theatres on May 31.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Ready For Mr & Mrs Mahi?
Ready For Mr & Mrs Mahi?
Ashish Vidyarthi Wants To Make You Laugh
Ashish Vidyarthi Wants To Make You Laugh
An Indian Film Makes Waves At Cannes
An Indian Film Makes Waves At Cannes
Debt fund investments surge to multi-year high
Debt fund investments surge to multi-year high
Mother of infant rescued at Chennai building ends life
Mother of infant rescued at Chennai building ends life
Nobody gives you a discount for age: Dhoni
Nobody gives you a discount for age: Dhoni
Recipe: Neena Gupta's Lauki Jaabar
Recipe: Neena Gupta's Lauki Jaabar

More like this

'Manthan Never Looked As Good'

'Manthan Never Looked As Good'

'Manthan Is My Most Influential Film'

'Manthan Is My Most Influential Film'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances