World Cup 2023: Will Indian fans be the game-changers?

IMAGE: Venkatesh Prasad believes that the Indian team is in possession of a ‘good squad’. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad feels that the Indian team are strong contender for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup from October 5 in India.

The former pacer believes that the Indian team is in possession of a "good squad" but the support from the fan base will also play a crucial role in their journey.

He urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to ensure that the experience of the fans should be easy and smooth in comparison to previous years.

"We have a good team and are strong contenders for the World Cup but we need genuine fans inside the stadium cheering for the team and their experience needs to be far smoother and easier than what it has been, and for that the BCCI needs to do far better than they have done so far. It is a reflection of the country as a whole and we as a nation should not be let down at any cost," Prasad posted on X (formerly Twitter).



Earlier on Saturday, he lambasted the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) decision to have a reserve day only for the match between India and Pakistan in the Super four stage of the Asia Cup 2023.

The former Indian bowler slammed ACC's decision and said it is unethical to have different rules for two teams.

"If true this is absolute shamelessness. The organisers have made a mockery and it is unethical to have a tournament with rules being different for the other two teams. In the name of justice, will only be fair if it is abandoned the first day, may it rain harder on the second day and these malicious plans not succeed," Venkatesh wrote on X on Friday.

ACC on Friday announced a reserve day for the match between India and Pakistan which is scheduled to take place on September 10 at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. If adverse weather suspends play during the India and Pakistan game, the match will continue on September 11 from the point it was suspended.