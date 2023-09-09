Can India overcome home turf jitters in World Cup?

India can lift World Cup if they are fearless: AB de Villiers

IMAGE: There will be high pressure on the hosts to regain the coveted trophy. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images for Rediff Archives

South Africa's batting great feels India has a strong squad but their only worry would be expectations of a home ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

India announced their squad for the upcoming Cricket World Cup recently. The Rohit Sharma-led team has its fair share of experienced names and makes up for a strong side on paper.

However, given India’s win in their last home World Cup in 2011, there will be high pressure on the hosts to regain the coveted trophy.

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers, who has seen Indian cricket from close quarters in recent years, talked about the team's chances on his YouTube channel. He was worried that despite having a powerful squad, the Men in Blue might be bothered by the pressure of a home World Cup.

“I think India's squad is incredible, really, really strong. Captain Rohit, Hardik Pandya [is the] vice-captain,” de Villiers said.

“The only worry I have for India is playing at home. Last time they played in India, they won. There will be huge pressure. That's the only big obstacle in my opinion.”

But if they manage to control the same, he expects them to go a long way in the tournament.

“But go fearless. And that is exactly the word I’m talking about. Forget about the pressure of the nation, that’s something you can’t control. Control what you can control. Fearless is the word I'm looking for in the Indian squad. If they can do that, they'll go a long way and most probably lift that trophy.”