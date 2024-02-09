News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Warner 1st to achieve 100 appearances in all formats

Warner 1st to achieve 100 appearances in all formats

Source: ANI
February 09, 2024 15:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

David Warner

IMAGE: David Warner making his 100th appearance in the T20I, joined the likes of former skipper Aaron Finch (103) and star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (100). Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Experienced opener David Warner became Australia's first player from the nation to make 100 appearances in all formats of cricket following his inclusion in Australia's playing XI for the first T20I clash against West Indies on Friday.

Warner making his 100th appearance in the T20I, joined the likes of former skipper Aaron Finch (103) and star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (100) to become just the third Australian player to achieve the feat.

 

Overall Warner joins the elite company of India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli and New Zealand's Ross Taylor to become the third man to represent his country a hundred times in all formats.

Coming to the match, West Indies skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first T20I of the three-match series against Australia at Bellerive Oval.

Warner is leading the Baggy Greens, as the captain Mitchell Marsh has suffered Covid, however, he will play the fixture.

At the time of the toss, Warner said, "We were going to bowl first as well. The wicket looks nice. Generally in the first six, you can give yourself some time. There are some variables with the wind, and one side a bit big. Mitch has taken his mask off today. He's come back alright. If the game was yesterday he wouldn't have been able to play. No Spencer Johnson or Aaron Hardie but it's still six changes from the last T20I Australia played."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Shami: 'Say Jai Shri Ram 1,000 times'
Shami: 'Say Jai Shri Ram 1,000 times'
Only Dhoni Could Do This!
Only Dhoni Could Do This!
Shreyas Iyer set to miss last three Tests vs England
Shreyas Iyer set to miss last three Tests vs England
Date Night For Rakul-Jackky
Date Night For Rakul-Jackky
Days after surrender, Bilkis Bano rapist out on parole
Days after surrender, Bilkis Bano rapist out on parole
UPA put family first during 2008 crisis: Sitharaman
UPA put family first during 2008 crisis: Sitharaman
Case against Nikhil Wagle for remarks on Modi, Advani
Case against Nikhil Wagle for remarks on Modi, Advani

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Kohli: AB Shared 'False Information'

Kohli: AB Shared 'False Information'

Ravindra Jadeja's Family Feud In The Open

Ravindra Jadeja's Family Feud In The Open

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances