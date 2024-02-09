Ravindra Jadeja's Family Feud In The Open

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja with wife Rivaba and daughter Nidhyana. Photograph: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja's father, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, has opened up about the strained ties with the star all-rounder and his wife, Rivaba Jadeja.

The once-close relationship reportedly soured after Jadeja's marriage in February 2016.

'I currently live alone in Jamnagar, while Ravindra resides in a separate bungalow of his own. He lives in the same city, but I don't get to see him. I don't know what magic his wife has done on him,' Jadeja's father told the Divya Bhaskar newspaper.

The discord allegedly escalated when Rivaba sought to consolidate family assets within three months of their marriage.

'Within three months of the marriage, she told me that everything should be transferred to her name. She created a rift in our family. She didn't want the family and desired an independent life,' lamented Jadeja's father.

The situation has escalated to the point he has not met his granddaughter in five years.

'Ravindra's in-laws manage everything. They interfere in everything,' Jadeja's father alleged.

Rivaba Jadeja, who joined the BJP in 2019, emerged victorious in the 2022 Gujarat assembly election from the Jamnagar (north) constituency on her political debut.

With a degree in mechanical engineering and a past role as the head of the Karni Sena's women's wing, Rivaba's political journey adds a layer to the family saga.

Dismissing the interview as 'scripted' and 'nonsense', Ravindra Jadeja condemned it as an orchestrated attempt to tarnish his wife.'s image Sharing his thoughts on a graphic plate on X , Jadeja asserted, 'Let's disregard the content of scripted interviews.'

In a message in Gujarati, he sought to downplay the sensational claims made against his wife.

'All the things said in the nonsense interview are meaningless and untrue. It is a one-sided story and I completely deny the allegations,' Ravindra Jadeja said.

'The attempts made to tarnish the image of my wife are truly reprehensible and unbecoming. I, too, have a lot to say, but won't do it publicly.'