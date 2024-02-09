'Say Jai Shri Ram 1,000 times'

'I am a proud Indian and a proud Muslim.'

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami believes social media has become a dangerous tool for some to incite people in the name of religion. Photographs: Mohammed Shami/Instagram

Mohammed Shami, who is currently working his way back to fitness after suffering an ankle injury last year, says social media has become a dangerous tool for some to incite people in the name of religion.



Shami, who has often been targeted by trolls on social media, says he isn't affected by criticism by such people.



Speaking on News18's talk show Chaupal, Shami spoke in length about how he tackles the trolls, especially the ones who target him on religion.



'I replied to the (Pakistan) trolls that I dare anyone of you stop me from doing the Sajda (touching the ground while bowing in prayer). I will do Sajda where I want. I never did the Sajda on the ground or that thought has never crossed my mind.



'I am a proud Indian and a proud Muslim. If I want to do the Sajda, then no religion, no person can stop me.'

When asked by host Rubika Liyakat if life has become difficult for Muslims in India, they are being cornered, they are being forced to chant Jai Shri Ram, Shami replied: 'Talking about Hindus or Muslims, both have got their rights equally. If there was any problems (for Muslims in India) then I would not be sitting here and similarly for non-Muslims also.



'Talking about problems which you see on social media like chants of Jai Shri Ram or some riots taking place somewhere, those people want that only to incite people, they don't want anything else.'



Shami spoke about how both Hindus and Muslims in his village Sahaspur in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, live in harmony and take part in each other's festival celebrations.



'We have half (Hindus) and half (Muslims) on each side. We have a road going in between the village and half are on side and the other half on the other side. And you won't believe it, each side celebrate the other's festival as if it is their own.



'When they are celebrating Holi, they invite us and we go there and you won't believe it that there is not a single drop of colour on us. We got to their place and have food there.

'People talk anything nowadays on social media. Like if we lose a match they will say, 'Why did you bowl a wide or no-ball?' or something like that. You can't reply to all these people.'

'People who love cricket won't stoop to such level, you won't say such words so I don't mind what they are saying or showing.



'In every religion, you will find 5-10 people who don't like people from the other religion. I have no problem with that.



'Like earlier when I was talking about Sajda. Now if a mandir has been built, why should there be a problem in chanting Jai Shri Ram? Say it a thousand times.

'If I want to say Allahu Akbar I will say it a thousand times, why should there be a problem? This should not affect anyone.'

Recalling an incident when then Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya had slammed him for not going for a catch during IPL 2022, Shami recalled the clash.



'Hardik respects me a lot. The reality is that he didn't realise what he was doing. I didn't know at first, but when I saw on the big screen I knew about it when I saw the lip sync. When we went outside I called Hardik and asked him 'What did you do?' and he replied: "Trust me, I didn't realise what happened" and then he added "You do the same for me when I do something off your bowling." But then what will be the difference? We will end up entertaining the public.



'I told him just one thing 'Whatever responsibility you are being given then you have to show a lot of patience.' And he did take the responsibility and we won the IPL that season and reached the final next year. I didn't get angry because I knew he didn't mean it.



'When asked about rumours of in-fighting in the Indian team, especially the alleged clash between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Shami replied: "This is all masala. To be honest, if there was such a thing, how long could it be hidden? If there was something, someday it would have come out in the open.'

Shami, who has separated from his wife Hasin Jahan, says he misses his daughter Aira, whom hasn't been allowed to meet.



'It is very difficult. I speak to my daughter in between whatever time she is allowed to speak to me. I have not been allowed to meet her yet. I just wish her life is good, she stays healthy always, studies well. Whatever is going between us (me and my wife) should not affect her.'